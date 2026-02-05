Earlier this week I wrote a shocking exposé about the corn industry and how the taxpayers subsidize outrageous production of the commodity, mostly for the benefit (profits) of several adjacent industries. Only a tiny amount of corn becomes real food on the table.

Turns out that the entire agricultural system is outrageously inefficient. Meat is by far the biggest culprit.

There is a total of 974 million acres of harvested croplands and grazing lands in the United States.

Keep in mind that makes up half of the acreage of the lower 48 states.