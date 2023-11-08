Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter d'Errico's avatar
Peter d'Errico
Nov 8, 2023

wow! You really are moving beyond just critiquing the mess we’re in and proposing ways to get through it…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Justin McAffee and others
Emergentcy With Musclemonk's avatar
Emergentcy With Musclemonk
Jan 19

Thanks kindly for this. I appreciate your effort. It is very encouraging and I am proposing some of this to my local group.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Justin McAffee and others
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture