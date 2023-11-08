Update: New curriculum added May 21, 2024 and includes more comprehensive “boot camp” overview of scouting skills. Additional levels will follow.



In a world brimming with uncertainty, the ability to adapt and overcome has never been more crucial. Of course, one size doesn’t fit all. Communities all over the world are already in various modes of deep adaptation and preparation. What people prioritize will vary to some degree by the needs of their locale and conditions. While there is not set structure for dealing with collapse or disruption, there are some foundational skills one should master. For all who desire to learn more, there’s a free downloadable syllabus on this page for such learning.

Enter the 21Scout program

I came up with the name 21Scout because I had the idea to create an all-inclusive scout training program for the 21st Century. Here’s an excerpt from the syllabus that explains why I believe the term “scout” is relevant:

We use the term "scout" to describe both the adventurer and the survivalist because it perfectly encapsulates the essence of preparedness, agility, and foresight that defines both realms. A scout is traditionally known as someone who explores unknown territory to gather information, often leading the way for others. Similarly, whether you’re traversing untamed landscapes for the sheer thrill of it or honing your skills to ensure survival in a world that can change in the blink of an eye, you embody the scout’s spirit. Scouts are resourceful, adaptable, and ever-vigilant, qualities that are indispensable whether you're enjoying the tranquility of nature or navigating its unexpected challenges. By adopting the scout mindset, one is always learning, always ready, and always respectful of the powerful forces of the natural world — making it the ideal moniker for those who do not just passively venture into the world but actively engage with it, prepared for whatever it may offer or demand in return.

Here’s My Vision

It doesn’t really matter what term you’d like to use. If you want to use this curriculum individually, in your family, group or community, and want to change it from scout to something else, feel free. The purpose of this program is to create a mindset and a skillset in our communities that transcend disaster preparedness and goes further into self-reliance and mutual aid and away from relying on oppressive systems that need to be dismantled. If we are to dismantle said systems, something must replace the apparatuses that provide us with our basic needs, such as food, water, shelter, security.

The skills outlined in this curriculum are the base level from which to build that vision on. It’s a great place to start and obtainable by all.

Scout Level 1 is the cornerstone of your preparedness journey, covering:

Field Proficiency:

Learn to navigate terrain using map and compass, set up shelters, and understand the language of the wilderness.

First Aid and Safety:

Equip yourself with critical medical skills, risk assessment tools, and emergency response tactics.

Physical Fitness:

Build the endurance, strength, and agility necessary for survival and the demands of the wild.

Unit Development:

Cultivate leadership, teamwork, and community-building skills that are essential in any survival scenario.

The Operation Plan Sample

In the appendix, a sample Operation Plan acts as a real-world application of your skills. It demonstrates how to effectively plan for expeditions, emergencies, and long-term survival situations, providing a blueprint for success.

How to Access the Scout Level 1 Curriculum

Accessing this treasure trove of knowledge is simple. Click on the download button and get the free PDF directly. Embark on this path towards achieving key survival objectives and building a robust skillset.

I’ll be continuing with the series on attire next, with an overview of footwear, headwear, neck cover, and other accessories for resilience. I’ll post about budget shopping, including buying used which I have saved an enormous money doing. After that we’ll be looking at what goes in your pack, followed by the fundamentals of navigation, establishing camp, keeping warm and fed, and first aid.

In the final analysis

Yes, this is kind of a bummer topic, isn’t it? Here’s my thought though… we could sit around complaining about the oppressive dominant powers, and really be depressed, or we can empower ourselves and others by being proactive. This proactiveness isn’t just giving in to the inevitable though. It’s really a mind shift away from the paradigm of reliance on supply chains and big corporations. Its based on the ideology of localism, bioregionalism and the abolishment of hierarchies.

To me, this is foundational to creating a culture that our descendants will be proud to have descended from. One that is resilient and sustainable, that works together, and is what we might call a culture of resistance.

None of us can predict the future. It may be far worse than we can imagine. It may turn out better than we thought. To me, it doesn’t matter. This is how we change the world. We create an ideology and we pair it with a way of life and the necessary skillsets to obtain that way of life.

To that end, best wishes on your mission, should you choose to accept it.