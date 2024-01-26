Numerous inquisitive minds have approached me, eager to uncover the secret to forging bonds with fellow visionaries in their community, all united by a common purpose: preparing for an uncertain future. In a recent enlightening podcast episode, we delved into the art of harnessing our existing resources to cultivate communities anchored in shared principles and skills. The paths to this destination are manifold, yet I'm thrilled to share a distinctive approach I've encountered and meticulously tailored for you to implement within your own local enclave. I've affectionately dubbed this initiative "Collapse Ruck," though I encourage you to infuse it with a local flavor, tailoring both its name and its essence to resonate with the unique spirit of your community. Remember, while the nuances may vary, it's the underlying ethos that forms the bedrock of this endeavor.



The Collapse Ruck program is not just an exercise regimen, it's a revolutionary act, a statement of resilience, and a blueprint for community building in the face of a world teetering on the brink of breakdown. This program is far more than putting weight on your back and marching; it's part of a comprehensive curriculum designed to forge individuals and communities that are robust, self-reliant, and interconnected.

Question from Facebook follower: Q: Can an old lady do this? A: absolutely! The weight and distance goals can be modified for anyone. Maybe it’s a walk around the block with your Jansport backpack once a week for 3 months. The goal is improvement over time, wherever you start. The other goal is building community if you can do it with others.

Why is this program a cornerstone for the Collapse Curriculum? Firstly, in a world where the stability of industrial civilization is increasingly a question rather than a given, the ability to travel by foot, carrying what you need, is not just exercise, it's a critical survival skill. The "Collapse Ruck" transforms rucking from a military exercise into a practical, communal, and revolutionary activity.

This program builds physical resilience, yes. Starting with the basics, it gently introduces you to the discipline, respecting your body's limits and encouraging a steady progression. But the weight on your back is more than physical; it's a symbol of the burden we all carry in these tumultuous times, a weight we learn to carry together, step by step, mile by mile.

Then comes the aspect of mental resilience. The path is not just about the physical distance covered; it's about the mental terrain traversed. With each step, you're not just conditioning your body but also fortifying your mind against the complexities and uncertainties of our times. It's a meditative practice, a lesson in persistence, a testament to the human spirit's indomitable nature.

But where the "Collapse Ruck" truly shines is in its community-building power. This isn't a solitary journey; it's a collective march towards strength, understanding, and solidarity. It's about comradeship, about sharing the load, both literally and metaphorically. In a world fraying at the seams, where isolation has become the norm, this program knits people together, creating networks of support, trust, and mutual aid.

Moreover, it's a call to reconnect with the natural world, to step out of the isolated, digital realms and into the tangible, physical reality of our planet. It's about learning the language of the earth beneath our feet, understanding the rhythm of the natural world, and recognizing our place within this greater ecosystem.

In essence, the "Collapse Ruck" is a manifesto, a dynamic, living guide to forging resilience in the face of collapse. It's about building not just the strength to carry a pack, but the capacity to carry each other. It's a pathway to awakening, a call to arms (and legs), and a blueprint for a future where, despite the odds, we march forward, together, unbroken, unwavering, undeterred.

Collapse Ruck Program (PDF)

Collapse Ruck 1.53MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can easily make this an editable word doc template by uploading it to Google docs and opening it as a doc.

The original inspiration

Just to show how I modified the idea, take a look at the original called “Red Ruck.” Feel free to use it if you prefer.

Red Ruck A Guide To Rucking For Comrades 2.72MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A Bioregional Version

You might consider branding this under the banner of your bioregion. In this version, I chose my bioregion, Cascadia.

Cascadia Ruck A Guide To Rucking For Comrades 1.49MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I hope this program is spread far and wide and is useful in building our communities. Thank you for reading.

