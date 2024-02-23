For Scout Level 1 in the Collapse Curriculum, the 24-hour field exercise is a classroom where lessons in resilience, teamwork, and leadership are interspersed with physical activities. These activities, ranging from navigational exercises, intelligence gathering to setting up camp and shelter significantly increase the body's energy demands. To meet these demands, it's crucial to understand the body's nutritional requirements and how they can be fulfilled with careful meal planning.

Energy Needs: Active scouts require a balanced intake of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Carbohydrates are the body's primary energy source, especially important for short-term, high-intensity activities. Proteins are essential for muscle repair and growth, particularly after a day of rigorous physical exertion. Fats, though consumed in smaller quantities, provide a concentrated energy source and are vital for longer, more endurance-based activities.

Hydration: Water is arguably the most crucial element of outdoor sustenance. Maintaining hydration helps regulate body temperature, lubricate joints, and ensure the efficient functioning of muscles and organs. The amount of water needed can vary based on the intensity of the activity, the climate, and individual sweat rates. Scouts must learn to recognize the signs of dehydration and understand how to use natural sources of water safely, treating it when necessary to prevent illness.

The goal of this guide is to equip scouts with the knowledge to plan, pack, and consume food and water that will sustain their energy, hydration, and morale during a 24-hour field exercise. By understanding and applying the principles of nutrition and hydration outlined in this guide, scouts can ensure they have the stamina and strength to enjoy every moment of their adventure and return home safely.