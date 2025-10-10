In 1858, Abraham Lincoln warned a fractured nation with words that still reverberate in our bones: “A house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free.” Quoting scripture, Lincoln understood that the crisis facing the United States was not only political, it was moral, spiritual, and cultural. It demanded a reckoning.

That reckoning came. And it was the bloodiest event in American history, surpassing the death tolls of all other wars combined. Perhaps it was unavoidable. Perhaps collapse was the only path to transformation.

And yet, even in 1860, white Americans shared a more cohesive culture than they do today. They had a common language, religion, and national myth. That shared story, however flawed, is part of why the empire could rebuild after the Civil War.

But today, the same house is not only more divided than ever, but rapidly decaying.

Alienation has become the norm. Trust between neighbors, families, and institutions has collapsed. Shared spaces have become transactional. Most friendships now orbit work or school, and even families fracture over political affiliation. I’ve seen people disinvite relatives from Thanksgiving and Christmas based on who they voted for. The culture feels unmoored, collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions.

We are not just witnessing decline. We are living through the late stages of collapse, particularly social and cultural collapse. These are the most dangerous phases. Financial, commercial, and even political collapse can be endured if the people retain a strong social and cultural bond. But when the bonds themselves are severed, what remains?

I don’t mourn the loss of what needs to be abandoned. Lincoln was right about slavery. That system deserved to fall. But whatever rebirth followed, it’s also fair to ask whether the Civil War ever truly ended, or whether it became a permanent cold war of the American psyche, simmering beneath myths of unity and progress.

Once again, America faces a reckoning. This time, it is not alone. The forces tearing through this country (nihilism, cultural fragmentation, ecological devastation, loss of meaning) are global. They are symptoms of an industrial civilization that has reached its terminal phase.

That’s why I wrote this book.

I want people to understand what we’re facing, and what we could become if we survive it. I want to name the forces hollowing us out. And I want to reimagine the world that might rise from the ashes… not in the language of ideology or empire, but in the language of place, of kinship, and of the land itself.

Collapse in the Modern Psyche

Social collapse begins when trust disappears and the public no longer believes the media, the government, or even their neighbors. Families fracture. Institutions crumble. Mass shootings become routine. Loneliness turns viral. And millions scroll endlessly not to connect, but to forget.

Cultural collapse is subtler but more insidious. It’s the erosion of shared stories and moral frameworks… those things that give people identity, coherence, and purpose. To be clear, not all myths are worth preserving. Many of America’s founding stories were poisoned from the beginning. But the death of bad myths must be followed by the birth of better ones. Otherwise, collapse is final.

And right now, that rebirth is not happening… certainly not at scale.

That’s not surprising. Cultural collapse is endemic to industrial civilization. A society that worships consumption, speed, domination, and extraction will eventually consume its own meaning. What remains are only facsimiles of identity… like status, brands, political tribes, digital personas. As our material world burns, our symbolic world withers too.

Nihilism as Strategy

In the ruins of shared meaning, nihilism thrives.

Not the kind that fosters contemplation or creativity, but a deadening, anesthetic nihilism that wears irony like armor and apathy like a badge of honor. We see it everywhere: in the collapse of sincerity, the drug epidemics, the commodification of outrage, the ritual normalization of mass death.

This nihilism is not accidental. It is systemic. It functions like a psychological firewall, protecting the status quo by numbing people to the violence of everyday life. It makes resistance feel pointless, imagination feel naive.

Everything is data. Communities become demographics. Love becomes content. The result? A population too sedated to dream and too fractured to fight.

And yet, even now, that void is a place where something can be planted.

Remembering What’s Real

If industrial modernity has stripped us of meaning by severing us from the earth, then frameworks like bioregionalism offer a path back to coherence.

It asks: What if culture came from the land again? From the watershed. From the soil. From the animal migrations and the rhythm of the seasons. What if identity was rooted not in ideology but in ecology?

Bioregionalism redefines community not by state lines or supply chains, but by ecosystems. It tells us we are not consumers, or citizens, or digital avatars… we are members of living places, with obligations to each other and to the more-than-human world.

This isn’t utopian fantasy. It’s survival. And it’s ancient.

Movements like Cascadian bioregionalism draw on deep ancestral knowledge… ways humans lived for tens of thousands of years before empire, before the market, before the machine. They offer real models of participatory governance, sustainable food systems, intergenerational knowledge, and cultural continuity that doesn’t require domination to exist.

They offer us a chance to remember how to belong.

A Final Word Before the Journey Begins

The chapters that follow will dig deeper into the forces of collapse and the possibilities for rebirth. I will challenge you to let go of illusions… not just about politics or economics, but about identity, security, and even hope.

But I will also offer visions of grounded life, of rooted cultures, of futures where meaning is not manufactured but remembered and experienced.

The world we inherited is dying. That may be a tragedy… or an opening.

The house is still falling. But if we listen carefully, we can hear something underneath the rubble: the sound of soil breathing, the whisper of old roots stirring.

Let’s begin again.

