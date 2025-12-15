Collapse Curriculum

Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Informative and powerful. I totally agree with your political assessment in the last part. The toxicity has been bipartisan for sure. Obama had a Monsanto exec as the Secretary of Agriculture ffs.

Documentary suggestion Greenwashed,

https://youtu.be/XjWUKFUaoL4?si=kl8bW -MUojlTjGFv and read

Lyle Lewis's HELL IS HERE: What Greenwashed Reveals About the Truth We're Not Allowed to Say

https://substack.com/@leafrhetoric/note/c-188022685?r=be3In and then,

https://guymcpherson.substack.com/p/science-snippets-nanoplasti cs-proliferate?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=be3In& triedRedirect=true

After that, find your allies to share resources of knowledge and materials, and plan to mitigate the numerous inevitable existential deprivations and inflictions, in order to reduce suffering, as best you can. It was too late, long ago.

