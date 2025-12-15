Only 1 percent of the roughly 350,000 chemicals in use in the United States have ever been tested for safety. In more than half a century, the Environmental Protection Agency has banned or seriously restricted about a dozen (where the EU has banned some 2,000).

Read that again. Slowly.

I came to this through a recent WIRED investigation. It was one of those pieces that doesn’t shout, but quietly destabilizes everything you thought you understood. I found myself (an already cynical thinker) thinking… oh, it’s far worse than I thought.

The article explored a growing body of research suggesting that Parkinson’s disease, long framed as genetic, idiopathic, or simply tragic, may in many cases be linked to environmental exposure, particularly through water. The story followed people who did everything “right,” lived clean lives, and still fell ill.

Three hundred and fifty thousand substances circulate through our lives, our water, our food, our homes, our bloodstreams, and fewer than one in a hundred have been meaningfully evaluated for what they do to human bodies or ecosystems.

Yet many Americans believe that we live in an overregulated society, choked by rules and red tape. And when illness appears, as it increasingly does, we are encouraged to search for explanations everywhere except the most obvious place. We look inward: our genes, our habits, our personal failures. What we are discouraged from doing is looking outward at the systems that have quietly rewritten the baseline conditions of life.

America as a Chemical Sacrifice Zone

Industrial societies have a method for dealing with harm. They decide, often invisibly, where damage is allowed to accumulate, and who is expected to absorb it.

The WIRED story on Parkinson’s is illuminating precisely because it refuses the comforting narrative of randomness. When disease clusters around certain geographies, occupations, or water systems, coincidence becomes an increasingly weak explanation. What once looked like isolated tragedy begins to resemble patterned exposure.

We tend to reserve the phrase “sacrifice zone” for places that look obviously devastated: poisoned towns, contaminated aquifers, cancer clusters that finally rise to the level of a headline. But the more unsettling truth is that the sacrifice zone has expanded into nearly every aspect of American life.

Chemicals enter commerce long before their risks are understood. Their effects unfold slowly, often decades later. By the time a credible link can be established between exposure and illness, the substances in question are already deeply embedded in supply chains and daily life.

In such a system, harm does not need to be denied. It only needs to be delayed.

The result is a population living with constant, low-grade illness—so common it barely registers as a crisis. Disease becomes background noise. Suffering becomes individualized. And the industrial logic that produced these conditions remains largely unquestioned.

Precaution vs. Permission

In part, what makes America worse than other industrial societies around the world is its regulatory philosophy. Broadly speaking, there are two competing frameworks for governing environmental and chemical exposure.

In much of Europe, regulation is guided (at least in principle) by the precautionary approach. When there is credible evidence that a substance may cause harm, especially irreversible harm, protective action is taken even if scientific certainty is incomplete. The burden of proof lies with manufacturers. Safety must be demonstrated before widespread exposure is allowed.

In the United States, the logic runs in the opposite direction. Chemicals are presumed acceptable until they are proven dangerous, often beyond reasonable doubt. Regulators must demonstrate harm after exposure has already occurred… sometimes at population scale, sometimes over generations.

One framework asks: Is this safe enough to introduce into the world?

The other asks: How much damage must accumulate before intervention is justified?

Consequently the EU has banned over 2,000 chemicals. Remember, the EPA has banned a dozen.

Once this distinction is named, it becomes difficult to unsee. It explains why American shelves are crowded with chemically stabilized products that would never pass muster elsewhere. It explains why investigative reporting like WIRED’s increasingly finds disease where randomness was once assumed. And it explains why chronic illness can rise to staggering levels without triggering a fundamental reassessment of the system that made it possible.

Follow the Bread

I didn’t need a policy brief to understand the difference between precaution and permission. I saw it first in a loaf of bread.

While traveling in Scotland, I remember picking up what should have been the simplest thing in the world: bread. I turned the package over out of habit, expecting the familiar paragraph of fine print. You know… stabilizers, conditioners, preservatives, chemical names that sound more at home in a laboratory than a kitchen. Instead, I found a short list I could read aloud without effort. Flour. Water. Yeast. Salt. Sometimes oil. Sometimes seeds.

That was it.

At first, it felt quaint. Traditional. Almost anachronistic. But the longer I sat with it, the clearer it became that this wasn’t about culture or culinary preference. It was about regulation. About what a society assumes is acceptable to put into a human body, and what it refuses to normalize.

Bread is a useful place to see this because bread is ancient. It predates industrial chemistry by thousands of years. It is not supposed to be complicated. When it is, something has already gone wrong.

In the United States, even the most ordinary supermarket bread is engineered for endurance. It must survive long supply chains, weeks on shelves, and the friction of mass distribution. To do that, it is chemically reinforced, its decay delayed, its staleness masked, its texture stabilized. Mold, which would once have been a signal to stop eating, is treated as a defect to be chemically suppressed.

European bread, by contrast, is allowed to age. It goes stale. It molds. It participates in time.

This difference matters more than we tend to admit. A food system that allows bread to decay is one that accepts limits. A system that cannot tolerate decay must constantly intervene chemically, mechanically, industrially to maintain the illusion of permanence.

The ingredient list tells the story. It is a quiet document of regulatory philosophy. In one system, chemicals must justify their presence. In the other, they arrive by default.

In America, the burden shifts. We are told to read labels carefully, to make better choices, to take responsibility for what we consume. But this framing collapses under scrutiny. Choice is not meaningful when nearly every affordable option has been chemically scaffolded to meet the demands of an industrial supply chain.

The Chronic Disease Explosion

Since the 1990s, the number of Americans living with chronic disease has ballooned to more than 75 percent of adults. Not rare conditions. Not edge cases. Chronic disease now describes the baseline state of American health. Diabetes, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disease, asthma, neurological conditions, endocrine disruption, metabolic syndrome… these are no longer exceptions. It’s the new normal.

This fact is often presented with a shrug. People are living longer, we’re told. Of course there’s more chronic illness. Or it’s framed as a lifestyle issue: too much sugar, too little exercise, poor individual choices made at scale. The responsibility is pushed downward, atomized into millions of personal narratives of discipline or failure.

But this explanation collapses under even modest scrutiny. The rise in chronic disease has been too fast, too widespread, and too evenly distributed across wildly different lifestyles to be explained by personal behavior alone. And when Americans are compared with people in other wealthy nations, countries with similar aging populations and modern conveniences, the U.S. consistently stands out for worse outcomes, despite vastly higher healthcare spending.

Something else is at work.

Chronic disease is what widespread, low-level exposure looks like over time. It is what happens when harm is incremental, cumulative, and legally permitted. Unlike acute poisonings, chronic illness does not demand immediate accountability. It unfolds slowly, often invisibly, and is easily misattributed to aging, stress, or genetics. The system that produces it is spared the burden of proof.

In a permission-based society, disease becomes ambient. It is woven into daily life so thoroughly that it no longer feels like a crisis, just a condition of living.

We build entire industries (pharmaceutical, insurance, wellness) around managing symptoms without ever interrogating the environment that produces them. In fact overall this is our largest industry. Healthcare.

Why No One Seems to Care

If the evidence is this overwhelming, a reasonable question follows: why isn’t there more outrage?

The uncomfortable answer is that the system has been remarkably successful at neutralizing concern.

Part of this is structural. Chemical exposure is largely invisible. You can’t smell most endocrine disruptors. You can’t see neurological damage accumulating over decades. You can’t point to a single moment when things went wrong. Harm is delayed, diffuse, and statistically distributed… perfect conditions for plausible deniability.

Another part is bureaucratic. Responsibility is spread across agencies, jurisdictions, and decades. No single actor appears culpable. Regulators cite uncertainty. Corporations cite compliance. Politicians cite economic necessity. By the time harm is undeniable, the question of who should act has dissolved into procedural fog. Welcome to the machine.

And then there is the cultural story we tell ourselves. We are trained to understand illness as personal. Your health is your responsibility. Read the labels. Make better choices. Eat cleaner. Live smarter. This narrative does important work: it transforms a systemic problem into a moral one, and then assigns that morality to individuals least equipped to change the conditions they inhabit.

Even concern itself has been professionalized. Advocacy is outsourced to nonprofits. Risk is quantified by experts. Protest is channeled into comment periods and advisory panels.

The public is reassured that someone, somewhere, is handling it.

But you cannot meaningfully resist what you cannot see, touch, or name. You cannot march against latency. You cannot organize against a molecule. And you cannot hold accountable a system designed to ensure that no single decision ever looks catastrophic in isolation.

So people adapt. They normalize fatigue, inflammation, anxiety, illness. They come to see poor health not as a political signal, but as a private inconvenience. Caring becomes exhausting. Indifference becomes a coping mechanism.

The Industry Knows Exactly What This Is

There is one group, however, that understands the stakes of precaution versus permission with absolute clarity: industry.

Chemical manufacturers, agribusiness firms, and large consumer goods corporations are not confused about regulatory frameworks. They track them obsessively. They lobby accordingly. And they fight the precautionary principle wherever it threatens to slow production, raise costs, or shift the burden of proof onto those who profit.

In the United States, precaution is routinely framed as anti-innovation, anti-growth, or even anti-science. Requiring companies to demonstrate safety before releasing substances into the world is described as unrealistic, burdensome, or economically disastrous. The implication is clear: speed matters more than certainty, and profit more than prevention.

This resistance is revealing. If precaution were merely symbolic, if it posed no real constraint on industrial activity, it would not be opposed so vigorously. The hostility it provokes is evidence of its power. Precaution threatens not just individual products, but the tempo of the entire system.

A permission-based framework allows harm to be treated as an acceptable externality. Costs can be displaced onto public health systems, ecosystems, and future generations. Chronic disease becomes a downstream problem, managed rather than prevented.

The Question That Remains

The chemical linked to Parkinson’s disease was finally banned in December 2024. Decades too late, but banned nonetheless. The science was clear. The harm was documented. The exposure undeniable.

In less than a month later, the ban was gone.

Nothing about the chemical had changed. What changed was the political weather. And that, more than any statistic, tells the truth about the system we are living inside.

It would be easy to read this as a story about partisan whiplash… Democrats regulating, Republicans undoing. But that explanation is too shallow to be useful. The deeper reality is that the permission-based regulatory framework that allowed this chemical to circulate for decades was constructed, defended, and normalized under both parties. The delay was bipartisan. The exposure was bipartisan. The chronic disease that followed does not check voter registration.

Even the ban itself carries an unsettling quality. Issued in the final month of a presidency, it feels less like the beginning of a fight and more like an acknowledgment of harm without the political will to defend the decision once power shifted. A gesture recorded for history, not a protection designed to last.

This is the pattern we keep mistaking for progress. Action that arrives late, remains fragile, and evaporates under pressure. Concern expressed without continuity. Leadership that appears only when the cost of appearance is low and the consequences of reversal can be quietly absorbed by bodies that have already been absorbing harm for years.

No one in the U.S. government is leading this fight. That’s an understatement. Oh, you’ll read about hearings, task forces, studies, and statements from time to time. There are moments of recognition and bursts of moral language. But there is no durable commitment to precaution that survives electoral cycles, industry lobbying, or the economic demand for uninterrupted growth.

It is what it is. A system built to permit harm by default cannot suddenly become protective through good intentions alone. A society that treats exposure as acceptable until proven catastrophic will always struggle to act early, act decisively, or act in ways that hold.

Which brings us back to the beginning. To the statistic that should have stopped us. To the bread that revealed more than any policy memo. To the quiet normalization of chronic illness as the cost of modern life.

The question is no longer whether we have enough evidence. We do.

The question is no longer whether harm exists. It does.

The question that remains is simpler, and harder:

What does it mean to live in a society that grants permission to poison and calls the consequences normal?

And once we have named that honestly, what are we prepared to stop pretending about next?