Not sure where to get started, or wishing to expand your preparations for collapse? One place to begin is with situational awareness. That can be everything from assessing the security situation around your home, your food supply, and even looking at the landscape in your vicinity.

I admit this last one is the perfect excuse I need to get outdoors and spend time away from the urban landscape, which of course you should also assess. (see video below) But how about the natural environment in your radius?

Are their natural resources that might help sustain you, like edibles and medicinals to forage; water; building materials, firewood etc.?

The Oregon Checkerboard

How about navigation? Can you travel through an area safely? Are there places to hide out for a while? Will a vehicle work, or bike, ATV, horse or foot work?

What is the health of the ecosystems? Is there biodiversity present? Are the forests old growth, or plantations? Are the rivers producing healthy populations of native fish?

Assess the conditions and write it down.

I’ve started a series on my YouTube where I start that process traveling to the areas around me in Western Oregon. The goal is to be both entertaining and educational, in a vlog format, showing you my notes, concerns, etc., along the journey. I’m hoping with experience and feedback, the videos will evolve and grow more captivating as time goes by. For now, we start the 1,000 mile journey with a step.

What’s clear from my first journey is that the vast majority of Oregon’s forest ecosystems have been drastically degraded. This has major consequences for how one can expect things to go during collapse. It’s not a great situation.

Stay tuned for more articles and videos like this. Next week I investigate threatened old-growth forests in Oregon.