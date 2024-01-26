Greetings subscribers. We had major ice storms and power outages where I live (something I will write about soon) and so there was a brief period when it was a challenge to get internet access for long portions of my day, along with managing the situation here. I’m accelerating some content publication over the next while so we can move on to the next section of the curriculum in February. We still need to cover knots, advanced tarp configurations, natural shelters, and longterm shelters.



We’ve already gotten a sense of how tarp shelters work, what tools we need and how to choose the best tarp material for your environment and conditions. Next, we turn to mastering basic tarp shelter configurations. Here are four to start out with. I will publish information about more advanced configurations later. I will also have a post all about the knots to get you started on these builds very soon. That’s super important.

A-Frame

The A-Frame is one of the most basic and versatile tarp shelter configurations, well-suited for general outdoor use. It provides a balanced mix of protection from the elements, ease of setup, and efficient use of materials.

Here’s how to set up an A-Frame shelter and some of its key benefits.