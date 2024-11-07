First, realize that no matter who the president (or prime minister) is, the neoliberal hegemony mostly doesn’t care about our ecological and climate catastrophes happening in real time. The opening bit in the title about Trump is just me being cheeky (mostly).

Though we also can’t ignore that with his victory, we’ve seen more extreme elements on the right emboldened, such as an active-duty Marine who threw molotov cocktails at an abortion clinic; and these dudes who plotted to kidnap the governor of Michigan and start a civil war. Some people worry that a “Gilead” like republic is heading our way (see Handmaid’s Tale if you aren’t familiar). Maybe you think those are just ridiculous examples and outliers. It remains to be seen, but the well-known truth is that threats to security in our society are only increasing. The world is not becoming safer.

Whether or not Trump goes full fascist or is just a big talker, preparing for natural disasters, worsening conditions, more extreme weather events, electric grid failures, pandemics, social unrest and the like makes a lot of sense for everyone.

I. What is a Bug Out Bag?

A Bug Out Bag (BOB) is your declaration of independence from the assumption that everything will always be fine. Sometimes, it’s not. Some call it a 72-hour kit, a go-bag, or an emergency pack, but really, it’s a vote of confidence in yourself over the growing hollow promise of "help arriving soon."

In a nutshell, a go-bag meets your needs for fire, shelter, water, exposure, nutrition, communication, evasion, security, and rescue within a 72 hr time frame for a single individual through an unforeseen circumstance.

Bugging Out vs. Bugging In: What's the Difference?

When disaster strikes, you face a critical choice: stay put or get out. This decision, often made under pressure, determines whether you're "bugging out" or "bugging in." Here's what each means—and when you might choose one over the other.

Bugging Out

Bugging out means leaving your current location for somewhere safer—quickly. Think of it as the “grab your gear and go” option. Whether you’re fleeing a wildfire, a hurricane, or civil unrest, bugging out is all about mobility. Your Bug Out Bag becomes your best friend, carrying the essentials to survive while you move toward a predetermined safe haven like a relative’s home, a rural retreat, or just anywhere the chaos isn’t.

Why Bug Out?

Imminent danger: Fires, floods, or other disasters that make staying deadly.

Your location is compromised or no longer safe.

You have a safe, reachable destination in mind.

The Risks: You’re out in the wild—figuratively or literally—facing unknown challenges like traffic jams, hostile environments, or unsafe conditions. Planning ahead is key.

Bugging In

Bugging in means staying where you are and riding out the storm. Your home becomes your fortress, stocked with supplies to last through the emergency. This is a solid option when leaving is more dangerous than staying, such as during a blizzard, a city-wide lockdown, or a short-term disruption where home offers stability.

Why Bug In?

Your home is secure and well-stocked.

Outside threats (like riots or severe weather) make travel unsafe.

You have the tools and know-how to shelter in place for the duration.

The Risks: If your home loses power, water, or becomes a target, your fortress can turn into a trap. Without proper prep, bugging in could leave you vulnerable.

The Key to Choosing

The right decision depends on the threat, your resources, and your level of preparedness. Bugging out demands a detailed evacuation plan and readiness to adapt on the fly. Bugging in requires turning your home into a self-sufficient stronghold. Ideally, you’re prepared for both—because disasters don’t send save-the-dates.

II. What Should Be in Your Bug Out Bag?

1. Water: Your First Priority

Water is non-negotiable. You’ll need at least 1 gallon per person per day for drinking, cooking, and hygiene.

Water options: Portable water filters (e.g., Sawyer Mini or LifeStraw). Collapsible water bottles or bladders. Purification tablets for backup. A stainless steel bottle or canteen for boiling water.



2. Food: Keep Your Energy Up

Emergency situations are no time for elaborate cooking. Pack calorie-dense, lightweight foods with long shelf lives.

What to include: MREs (Meals Ready to Eat). Protein bars, trail mix, or dehydrated meals. Comfort food: chocolate, hard candy, or something to boost morale. Small camping stove or portable cookware for heating meals.



3. Shelter: Protection From the Elements

Staying dry and warm is crucial for survival, especially in extreme weather.

Gear to pack: Lightweight tarp, bivy sack, or compact tent. Emergency mylar blanket. Sleeping bag appropriate for your climate.



4. Fire: Stay Warm and Cook Food

Fire isn’t just for heat—it’s also for cooking and signaling for help. Always have at least three fire-making methods.

Essentials: Waterproof matches and a lighter. Fire steel or magnesium fire starter. Tinder, like cotton balls soaked in petroleum jelly or commercial fire starters.



5. First Aid: Handle Injuries on the Go

From scrapes to sprains, a solid first aid kit can save the day.

Pack these basics: Bandages, antiseptic wipes, and adhesive tape. Pain relievers, antihistamines, and any prescription medications. Trauma items: tourniquet, gauze, and a splint. Personal items like glasses, contact solution, or inhalers.



6. Tools: Multi-Use and Durable

A few versatile tools can solve countless problems in the field.

Don’t forget: Fixed-blade knife and/or multitool. Duct tape (1 inch roll). Paracord (at least 50 feet). Compact folding saw for gathering wood.



7. Clothing: Dress for Survival

Pack layers for versatility and comfort, tailored to your environment.

What to bring: Moisture-wicking base layers. Durable pants and weatherproof outerwear. Extra socks and underwear. Hat, gloves, and a bandana. Durable supportive shoes.



8. Communication and Navigation

Staying connected and oriented is critical when you’re on the move.

Key items: Hand-crank or battery-powered radio. Signal mirror and whistle. Paper maps of your area and a compass. Fully charged power bank or solar charger for electronics.



9. Hygiene and Personal Items

Staying clean is about more than comfort—it helps prevent illness.

Essentials: Travel-sized toiletries: toothbrush, toothpaste, and biodegradable soap. Baby wipes for quick cleanups. Gender-specific items: feminine hygiene products, shaving gear, etc.



10. Documents and Cash: Be Ready for the Unexpected

Keep critical information and resources safe and accessible.

Include: Copies of ID, insurance policies, and medical records (laminated or stored digitally on a USB drive). Licenses (driving, hunting, fishing, gun, etc.) Cash in small denominations. Contact list of family, friends, and emergency numbers.



11. Weapons and Defense (Optional)

In certain scenarios, personal security might become a concern.

Options: Self-defense tools (e.g., pepper spray, taser, tactical flashlight). Firearms (if trained, licensed, and legal).



Customizing Your Bag

Your Bug Out Bag should fit your unique needs. If you have kids, pack diapers and snacks. If you’re in a cold climate, prioritize extra layers and hand warmers. Test your bag, carry it around, and adjust based on comfort and usability.

III. How to Start Building Your Bug Out Bag

Creating your Bug Out Bag (BOB) might seem overwhelming at first—so much to plan, so little space. But don’t worry: you don’t need to build the ultimate survival kit overnight. Start small, stay practical, and build it step by step (eat the elephant). Here’s how:

1. Start with the Essentials

Focus on the survival priorities: water, food, and shelter. These are your must-haves for any emergency.

Water: Begin with a portable filter or a few liters of bottled water.

Food: Add non-perishable, calorie-dense snacks like protein bars or trail mix.

Shelter: Pack a tarp or emergency blanket for basic protection from the elements.

Once you’ve covered these, you can expand to secondary needs like tools and hygiene supplies.

2. Choose the Right Bag

Your BOB is only as good as the bag itself. Look for a backpack that’s:

Durable: Tough enough to handle rough conditions.

Comfortable: Features like padded straps and a hip belt are crucial for long treks.

Sized for Your Needs: Big enough for essentials but not so heavy it slows you down. Aim for a packed weight under 45% of your body weight.

3. Build Around Your Life

Your BOB should reflect your environment, lifestyle, and personal needs.

Climate: In a cold area? Add gloves and thermal layers. Hot and arid? More water and sun protection.

Health: Include necessary medications, glasses, or any assistive devices.

Dependents: Pack for kids, pets, or anyone who depends on you.

4. Start Budget-Friendly

You don’t need to spend a fortune to get started. Here are some tips:

Thrift stores: Great for finding durable clothing or backpacks. See also military surplus.

DIY gear: Build your own fire starter kit or create a mini first aid kit. Start with a roll of medical tape and a large bandana (like a shemagh).

Dollar stores: Stock up on basics like lighters, hygiene items, and snacks.

5. Test as You Go

Your Bug Out Bag isn’t just about what’s in it—it’s about how well it works.

Practice using your gear: Know how to filter water, set up a tarp, and light a fire.

Rehearse evacuation: Can you grab your bag and leave in under five minutes? Can you carry it comfortably for a few miles?

Review and revise: Update your bag every six months to swap out expired food, adjust for the season, or refine your gear.

6. Expand Gradually

As you gain confidence, start adding advanced gear and supplies:

A multitool or folding knife.

Hand-crank radio for emergency updates.

Solar charger or power bank for electronics.

Lightweight tent or sleeping bag.

You don’t need a Hollywood-worthy survival pack—just something practical and reliable for your situation.

Final Tip: Stay Flexible

No two Bug Out Bags will look the same, and that’s a good thing. Your kit should fit your specific needs and evolve as your circumstances and skills change. The key is to start now, however small, and keep improving.