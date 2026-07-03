Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

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Patrick R's avatar
Patrick R
2d

I just think it's just hierarchical power structures taking advantage of our innate desire for group identity and belonging. We want to be part of a tribe, so the powerful folks just legalize that concept on a massive scale. Basically make the old idea of tribal life unlawful and force integration with their system. Then they'll tell us that it's "our" country, as though we ever had any say in the matter.

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Alternative Lives R Available's avatar
Alternative Lives R Available
2d

Can you honestly say the Constitution has survived the first 250 years?

It certainly doesn’t look like it has to me.

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