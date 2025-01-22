Imagine you are a doctor treating a terminally ill patient. The patient, or their family must choose between:

Option 1: Prolonging the patient’s life through aggressive treatments, which causes severe pain and suffering.

Option 2: Withholding treatments to allow the patient to die sooner, potentially alleviating suffering but hastening death.

This is what is sometimes called a double bind: a situation where all possible actions seem to lead to morally or practically unacceptable outcomes.

Collapse or Extinction

Today, humans face a double bind of existential proportions for the entire species, and millions of other species. Put simply, we must choose between:

Option 1: Prolonging human civilization through aggressive extraction, production and resource use, which causes severe environmental degradation that breaches a point of no return making the planet mostly or entirely uninhabitable, leading to the extinction of the human and millions of other species.

Option 2: Ushering the collapse of human civilization prior to breaching point of no return thresholds, potentially increasing short-term human suffering but staving off the vast suffering and deaths and further mass extinction.

Alternatives To Collapse or Extinction

But wait, Justin… there are other options. We could radically transform society. If the goal is to reduce existential risk, is it possible to focus on transformative solutions rather than ushering in collapse? Advocating for systemic changes—such as transitioning to sustainable technologies, reducing global inequalities, or fostering resilient local communities—could offer a less destructive path. Shouldn’t we focus on mitigating the worst aspects of modern civilization without advocating for total collapse to avoid unnecessary suffering while addressing long-term concerns?

Technically this is true. We, meaning either by a mass popular movement, or the ruling class deciding to give up the foundation of their wealth and power, could radically transform the goals of society and our lifestyle, creating a new Utopian society that avoids the most severe outcomes of the current industrial system’s business-as-usual.

The problem is we have zero evidence that this is happening, or will happen. Everything from historical evidence, to the contemporary empirical data goes against such a scenario, and there’s very little time left for that to change. Really, there’s no reason to believe it could either.

Collapse Is Inevitable, Extinction May Not Be

The volume of evidence that human society is headed towards catastrophic collapse in the next 20-40 years is astronomical.

A recent study published here by Nature suggests the chances of collapse in this timeframe are 90%.

The study, titled "Deforestation and world population sustainability: a quantitative analysis" by Mauro Bologna and Gerardo Aquino, provides a statistical model analyzing the interaction between deforestation and technological development. Below are some key findings:

Earth’s Forests Gone in 100-200 Years

At the current deforestation pace, forests could vanish in 100–200 years. However, societal collapse due to environmental degradation would likely occur far earlier.

Couldn’t Technology Save Us?

Come on Justin, people have been saying this crap since the dawn of civilization. Malthus was wrong. Ehrlich was wrong. We always find a way to use technology to overcome resource limitations and environmental degradation.

The study discusses avoiding collapse by reaching advanced technological states, such as a Type II Civilization on the Kardashev Scale. Theoretically, here’s how that would work:

A Type II civilization utilizes the energy of its entire star. This technology is called a Dyson Sphere. To achieve Type II status (building a Dyson Sphere), humanity would need to harness approximately 4×10^26 watts of energy, far exceeding our current consumption of approximately 10^13 watts.

4x10^26 watts of energy would provide humanity with near-limitless energy. This abundance could support advanced technologies to mitigate ecological damage, such as:

Large-scale carbon capture.

Global reforestation and habitat restoration.

Advanced recycling and resource extraction from space.

Achieving Type II energy would enable humanity to move beyond Earth's constraints by:

Colonizing other planets and moons.

Mining resources from asteroids and comets, reducing pressure on Earth's ecosystems.

With energy no longer a limiting factor, resource extraction and production could occur in more sustainable ways, reducing deforestation, pollution, and habitat destruction.

Dyson Spheres and Unicorns

Now here’s why technology isn’t the answer. First, the study estimates that even if technological growth follows Moore’s Law (a doubling of capacity approximately every two years), the probability of avoiding collapse is less than 10%. Further, under Moore’s Law, the mean time required to reach Dyson Sphere-level capabilities is approximately 180 years. Even this estimation is dubious on several fronts… but either way this is far longer than the estimated 20–40 years before the no-return point is reached, making it unlikely that technological advancements alone can prevent collapse.

Collapse Now or Extinction Later

Now that we’ve covered the alternative scenarios, and the rationale for framing this discussion as a binary, let’s get back to choosing collapse now, or extinction later.

If we choose not to act, or pretend our permaculture advocacy, or spiritual awakening messages are going to transform global society, the longer this global civilization keeps destroying the natural world—not at a decreasing rate, but at an increasing rate. This increases the probability that Earth becomes uninhabitable within this century.

If some people acted, and the global industrial system collapsed sooner, the probability of survival of human and non-human species alike increases. The number of people required to dismantle global industrial civilization does not need to be vast.

The infrastructure of industrial civilization is fragile, reliant on centralized systems such as fossil fuel supply chains, the electrical grid, and globalized networks. A relatively small group of well-coordinated individuals, if persistent and strategic, could target key vulnerabilities effectively. For example, disruption of energy infrastructure or transportation networks could initiate significant systemic impacts​​​.

Decisive actions would be necessary to bring down industrial civilization. But it would not rely on mass participation, and rather on strategic, high-leverage efforts by a focused resistance movement.

Are Ethics Holding Us Back?

Once again, if you have a soul this isn’t an easy thing to approach. Most of us would rather not confront our brains with this crazy choice.

Inaction Feels Immoral

Doing nothing feels like passively allowing the systems that generate harm (e.g., exploitation, ecological destruction) to persist, risking even greater suffering or extinction down the line.

Action Feels Immoral

Taking steps to accelerate collapse means actively participating in or endorsing harm, breaching fundamental ethical commitments to reduce suffering in the here and now.

Bottom Line on the Ethical Dilemma

Every moment we delay action, this system—the same system that chains rivers with dams, fills the air with toxins, and drives two hundred species extinct every day—tightens its grip on the Earth’s throat. Pretending this is sustainable or even fixable is not just naive; it’s a betrayal of every living thing on this planet, human and nonhuman alike.

We live in a culture that has convinced itself that harm is only bad if it disrupts the comfortable status quo of consumption, convenience, and control. But let’s be clear: harm is already here. The harm of tar sands extraction, of factory farming, of climate collapse—it’s here, and it’s devouring the future. Every tree felled, every river poisoned, every species obliterated screams the question: how much longer will we let this happen?

Dismantling the systems causing this destruction isn’t just a matter of ethics—it’s an obligation. What kind of moral framework accepts the slow asphyxiation of the planet in exchange for a few decades of business as usual? We owe it to the salmon struggling upstream, to the forests gasping under the weight of chainsaws, and to the children who will inherit this mess, to act. If that means stepping outside the sanitized comfort of "non-disruptive" activism and causing harm to infrastructure that is literally killing the world, so be it.

The morality of dismantling industrial civilization lies in the clarity of its outcome. What’s moral: allowing billions of lives to be destroyed by the unchecked violence of extraction and exploitation, or acting decisively to stop it—even if it means breaking the rules of a culture that worships property over life? The moral thing to do is to prioritize life, to say enough is enough, and to fight like the Earth depends on it—because it does. Silence and passivity are not virtues; they are complicity.

Weigh In

I think some people will say there is zero chance for humanity as it is. In other words, its possible we’ve already breached the thresholds, the “no return points” and Earth won’t be habitable for the most part in the relative near term. I am not so confident. I don’t think there’s any way for someone to know that at this point. Feel free to weigh in on that.

The other is the probability of success of this strategy to dismantle civilization. Perhaps some people believe there’s too much negative consequence and not enough chance of success to make such an attempt. I get that. Again, feel free to weigh in—but my response has always been to share a sentiment from one

“I do not fight fascists because I will win. I fight fascists because they are fascists.” ― Chris Hedges, Wages of Rebellion: The Moral Imperative of Revolt

Put another way, we do not fight industrial civilization because we will win. We fight it because its destroying the planet. Food for thought.

Feel free to add your take in the comments. I read and respond typically.

Support Collapse Curriculum

Part of the Collapse Curriculum skillset is not only to prepare for austere conditions, but it is in part teaching skills that translate to resistance as well. I hope you’ll consider subscribing and supporting our work. Cheers until next time.