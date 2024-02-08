Here’s the plan. We will address more about how to build shelters inside the “in-the-field” section, coming soon. Let’s finish going over gear we need for our outing in Scout Level I of the Collapse Curriculum, completing the first phase.



We will now cover fire. Fire is the cornerstone of wilderness survival. It provides warmth in the chill of the night, cooks food that sustains our bodies, purifies water, and signals for help when we are lost. Beyond its practical applications, fire offers psychological comfort, a beacon of hope and safety in the vastness of the wild. The ability to start a fire under a variety of conditions is a necessity for anyone venturing into the wilderness. Thus, carrying reliable means to ignite a fire is as crucial as the knowledge of how to use them effectively.

If you think about it, the significance of fire goes back to the dawn of humanity. It was the discovery of fire that marked a turning point in human evolution, providing warmth, protection from predators, and a method to cook food, which in turn allowed for the development of human societies. Today, though our reliance on fire has changed in form, its importance in survival situations remains undiminished.

The mastery of fire-making techniques is a hallmark of a skilled outdoorsman. This includes understanding the principles of combustion, being able to identify and prepare tinder, kindling, and fuel, and knowing multiple methods of ignition. The reliability of one's fire-making tools can mean the difference between life and death in extreme conditions. As such, I suggest you seek to possess a deep knowledge of traditional and modern fire-starting methods.

Here's an overview of the key combustion devices you should consider for a well-prepared pack.

1. Lighters

The modern lighter is a marvel of convenience and reliability. Among the plethora of options available, the BIC brand lighter stands out for its dependability. These lighters are prized for their durability, long-lasting performance, and ease of use—qualities that make them indispensable in survival situations. Unlike lighters that require fluid refills, which can evaporate over time or become complicated with the need for replacement parts, BIC lighters offer a simple, effective solution.

The Necessity of Carrying Multiple Lighters

It's wise to carry at least three lighters: one in your pocket, one in a belt pouch or haversack, and one in your main pack. The negligible weight of these lighters is far outweighed by their utility. In survival, redundancy is your friend, ensuring you have a backup should one fail or get lost.

Considerations for Cold and Wet Conditions

While BIC lighters are highly reliable, they have their vulnerabilities—chief among them being their performance in cold weather. Below freezing, a lighter may not produce a flame until warmed up. Keeping a lighter close to your body can mitigate this issue, using your warmth to keep it functional. Additionally, should your lighter get wet, it's crucial to dry it thoroughly before use. This can be achieved by allowing it to air dry or carefully drying the striking wheel.

2. Ferrocerium Rods