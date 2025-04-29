“We live under a global empire of endless growth, ruled by a death cult of neoliberal greed, devouring the planet one forest, one river, one child at a time. Its power feels eternal. So did the divine right of kings — until it collapsed.”

Part IV of my ongoing series on Total Resistance — the Cold War manual for surviving tyranny, now adapted for the collapsing empire around us.

Resistance at the End of Empire

The collapse isn’t coming.

It’s here.

You can smell it in the poisoned rivers, see it in the hollowed-out towns, feel it in the violence humming under the skin of the culture. The world is burning, flooding, breaking — and the so-called leaders are sharpening knives and closing fists.

When the foundations crumble, there are always those who step forward—not to rebuild, but to seize. To cling to power. To make sure that if the ship sinks, they’re the last ones above water, standing on your broken backs.

They'll call it necessary. They'll call it order.

But it’s just power, the same old hunger wearing a new mask.

And what they fear—what they have always feared—is not your guns.

It’s your refusal.

Your hands planting seeds when they command you to starve.

Your lips speaking truth when they demand silence.

Your footsteps moving through shadows, carrying messages and medicine, when they watch every street.

Resistance will not be clean.

It will not be noble, or glorious, or safe.

It will be messy and aching and desperately beautiful.

It will be acts of courage so small they go unseen: a child passing a note, a mother hiding a fugitive, an old man leaving a signal scratched on a lamppost.

It will be the living refusing to hand their future to those who would choke the last breath from the world.

Everyone has a role.

Everyone has a line they will not let be crossed.

If you’re waiting for permission to fight for life, you’ll wait until there’s nothing left.

This article is about the resistance that grows quietly while empires fall.

It’s about the work of keeping life alive when the powerful have declared war on it.

It’s about you.

Table of Contents

I. The Myth of the “Fighter”

II. Civilian Resistance Roles: A Broad Overview

III. Civilian Special Forces: Women, Elders, and Youth

IV. Psychological Resistance: Fighting with Presence

V. Organizing Civilian Resistance



I. The Myth of the “Fighter”

When most people hear the word resistance, a particular image flashes in their minds—one crafted and sold by Hollywood.

It’s the image of the lone fighter, weapon in hand, swaggering through burning streets and dodging enemy patrols. It's the glamorized hero with steely eyes, a gun slung over their back, and a witty remark always ready.

But that image is a lie.

In the real world, successful resistance has never been built by a handful of fighters storming the gates. It is not forged solely on the battlefield. It is created—and held together—by civilians: the builders, the couriers, the medics, the cooks, the lookouts, the teachers, the rumor-spreaders, the old woman who watch the streets, and the children who know when the patrols change shifts.

In every serious insurgency—from the Maquis of occupied France, to the Viet Minh against imperial powers, to the Kurdish autonomous zones today—non-combatant roles outnumber fighters by five, ten, sometimes twenty to one.

Resistance isn’t a matter of who can shoot straighter.

It’s a matter of who can feed, hide, heal, inform, and sustain the movement when the entire system is turned against them.

The fighter may win battles. But it is the civilians who win wars.

Without civilians:

Fighters have no food.

No safehouses to retreat to.

No maps of enemy patrols.

No supplies, no information, no morale.

No underground press, no whisper networks, no future.

Civilian resistance is not passive.

It is the heart, the blood, the unseen nervous system of any uprising.

If you’re waiting to pick up a weapon to feel useful, you’re missing the point.

The fight starts with what you build now—with your hands, your mind, and your community.

Because without that foundation, all the courage in the world won’t be enough to withstand what’s coming.

II. Civilian Resistance Roles: A Broad Overview

When most people imagine resistance, they picture open confrontation. But the truth is, the work that keeps a resistance alive happens long before and far beyond the battlefield.

Civilian resistance isn’t a backup plan. It’s the bloodstream of any uprising. It moves information, nourishes communities, spreads morale, and slowly, quietly, grinds down the machinery of control.

“The struggle for freedom is fought not only with weapons, but also with the will, the courage, and the daily efforts of every citizen.” -Hans von Dach

Here’s how civilians form the invisible army that tyrants fear most:

Logistics: Moving Supplies, Food, Medical Gear, Communications Materials

Without logistics, a movement starves before it fights.

It’s the courier slipping a flash drive between two city blocks.

It’s the farmer smuggling a sack of rice through a checkpoint.

It’s the teenager who memorizes safehouse locations and relays them without leaving a trace.

In every resistance, someone has to keep the bodies fed, the wounds tended, the radios charged, and the messages moving. It’s quiet, dangerous, utterly necessary work—and it has toppled more empires than rifles ever have.

Intelligence Gathering: Watching the Watchers

Before you strike—or even survive—you have to know.

Where are the patrols today?

Who’s collaborating with the occupiers?

What checkpoints went up last night?

Where is food running low? Where are rumors thickest?

Civilians become the eyes and ears of the resistance.

Old women watching out windows. Children noticing new patrol routes. Bartenders overhearing soldiers brag. Street vendors tracking troop movements with coded handshakes.

Information is power. And in asymmetric resistance, knowing more than the enemy is a weapon deadlier than any bullet.

Morale and Propaganda: Keeping the Spirit Alive

Resistance isn’t just material—it’s emotional. It’s psychological.

And nothing kills a movement faster than despair.

That’s why underground newspapers mattered more to the French Resistance than any single ambush. That’s why murals appeared overnight in Belfast and graffiti bloomed across barricades in Chiapas.

Propaganda isn’t just for spreading your message. It’s about reminding people:

You are not alone. You are not powerless. You are not forgotten.

From whispered songs to samizdat pamphlets to coded radio stations, civilians fuel the collective heart of any struggle.

Mutual Aid: The Underground Life Support System

Food. Water. Medicine. Childcare. Shelters. Secret schools. Funeral processions.

Mutual aid isn’t charity. It’s survival.

When systems collapse—or worse, turn predatory—civilians build their own. Underground clinics in Gaza. Hidden libraries in besieged cities. Potlucks that feed entire neighborhoods under curfew.

It’s in these acts that true resilience is born. Mutual aid is not only a rejection of the enemy’s control—it’s the living scaffolding of the new world struggling to be born inside the old.

Sabotage (Low-Risk): Quiet Acts That Creak the Machine

Not all resistance looks heroic. Sometimes it looks like:

A bus driver "accidentally" missing a checkpoint.

A mechanic slipping sand into a patrol vehicle’s gas tank.

A bureaucrat losing forms in a sea of red tape.

A warehouse worker mislabeling crates bound for the occupiers.

Sabotage doesn’t always involve explosives and firefights. Sometimes, it’s about a thousand small frictions—each one a pebble in the gears—until the system grinds itself into dust.

Passive resistance, quiet sabotage, work slowdowns, bureaucratic clogging: these are the invisible hands pulling the enemy’s machinery apart, bolt by unseen bolt.

Civilians aren’t “helpers.” They are the foundation.

Without them, no resistance survives.

With them, no empire can sleep safely.

III. Civilian Special Forces: Women, Elders, and Youth

Every authoritarian regime, every occupier, every crumbling empire makes the same mistake:

They overlook the quiet ones.

The ones who don’t look like threats.

The ones they assume are powerless.

That’s their first—and last—mistake.

Resistance isn’t just built by fighters. It is sustained, expanded, and sharpened by those whom the enemy fails to fear in time.

Women, elders, and youth have always been the invisible vanguard.

They are the Civilian Special Forces of every serious movement.

*As I note below, many movements have had women, children, and elders fighting on the frontlines as soldiers, and this in no way suggests they can’t or shouldn’t. What I want to emphasize here is that even as civilians, we possess superpowers that empires consistently underestimate — and that can change the course of history.

Women: The Undetected Couriers, Organizers, and Protectors

Throughout history, occupying forces underestimated women—and paid dearly for it.

In occupied France, it was often women who smuggled documents past Nazi checkpoints, hid fugitives, and operated safehouses right under the occupiers' noses.

Kurdish women today are at the forefront of resistance, not only as fighters but as medics, teachers, and logistical organizers in Rojava's autonomous zones.

Women moved freely where armed men would have been arrested on sight.

They turned their invisibility into power.

Their homes became meeting halls. Their bodies became maps of the underground. Their resilience became the enemy’s nightmare.

The lesson: Never underestimate the power of the ones the enemy overlooks.

Elders: The Watchers, Keepers, and Whisper Networks

To a regime obsessed with strength and youth, the old seem harmless.

That illusion has undone many armies.

Elders, seated in doorways or tending small shops, track troop movements with the memory of cartographers.

They pass messages folded into laundry. They pass warnings baked into pies.

They tell stories—coded, whispered, retold across generations—that keep resistance alive even when guns fall silent.

In Algeria, Ireland, Vietnam, and Standing Rock, it was the elders who knew the terrain better than any map, who remembered the last time the empire marched in, who taught the young how to slip through the cracks of conquest.

The lesson: Knowledge is a weapon. And memory is resistance.

Youth: The Quick, the Brave, the Eyes on the Streets

In every collapse, in every occupation, it’s the youth who run.

And that’s not an accident. It’s a strategy.

They dash between patrols, carry messages in shoe soles, tag walls with graffiti that turns neighborhoods into battlefields of ideas.

They observe surveillance shifts. They map the patterns of the enemy.

They move before the occupiers even realize they’re there.

At Standing Rock, youth runners carried critical information across vast camps under drone surveillance.

In Gaza and Belfast, young lookouts posted on rooftops spotted soldiers and warned entire blocks within minutes.

The lesson: Speed and invisibility can be stronger than steel.

Together, They Form the Ghost Army

Women who map supply chains.

Grandmothers who feed fugitives.

Children who scatter across rooftops when sirens wail.

They do not carry rifles. They carry survival.

They do not wear uniforms. They wear the streets.

Civilian Special Forces do not march in parades. They move in whispers, footsteps, and memory.

And when the occupiers finally realize the threat they face, it’s already too late.

IV. Psychological Resistance: Fighting with Presence

Some battles are fought not with guns, but with the way you walk down a street.

With the way you look an occupier in the eye and don’t look away.

With the way you refuse to become what they need you to be: compliant, broken, small.

This is psychological resistance.

And it’s as critical to survival—and victory—as any act of sabotage.

Everyday Defiance: Small Acts, Big Ripples

Oppressive systems rely on domination, yes. But they rely even more on submission.

They depend on people accepting the rules, internalizing the fear, policing themselves.

Everyday defiance cracks that armor.

Ignoring curfews.

Laughing at propaganda broadcasts.

Smuggling banned books from hand to hand like sacred relics.

Telling jokes about the dictator in whispered bars and crowded markets.

Practicing forbidden rituals, songs, languages, dances, faiths.

Each act says, quietly but unmistakably:

You do not own me. You do not control all of us. You have not won.

And every occupier, no matter how heavily armed, feels that resistance in their bones—and fears it.

Smuggling Life Back into the World

When the French Resistance spread banned newspapers, they weren't just passing information.

They were keeping a spirit alive.

When Kurdish communities teach their children in banned languages, they aren't just educating—they're defending existence itself.

Psychological resistance says:

"We are more than your laws. We are more than your violence. We are more than your prisons and your flags and your lies."

Refusing Collaboration: The Invisible Wall

Sometimes the most revolutionary act is simply refusing to help.

A clerk "loses" the right forms.

A driver "misunderstands" an order.

A translator "forgets" to show up.

A nurse "misfiles" an important report.

These aren't grand, cinematic rebellions. They're the slow, grinding refusal that forces empires to waste time, money, and morale trying to plug a thousand invisible leaks.

Resistance isn’t only in what you do. It’s in what you refuse to do.

The Real Battlefield: Your Mind

Ultimately, psychological resistance is about refusing to internalize the enemy’s power.

It’s about remembering who you are even when they try to rewrite you.

You are not their subject.

You are not their property.

You are not a cog in their machine.

You are a river, a wildfire, a voice passed hand to hand, heart to heart.

And as long as you remember that, they can never fully conquer you.

V. Organizing Civilian Resistance

Resistance doesn’t begin when the first shot is fired.

It begins quietly, invisibly—long before the boots march in, long before the news cameras turn away.

It begins with trust.

It begins with preparation.

It begins with civilians who refuse to wait for permission to defend what matters.

Build Networks Now: Trust-Based, Horizontal, Secure

The most powerful resistance isn’t built like an army.

It’s built like a forest—sprawling, underground, woven together by hidden roots.

Start with trust: You don’t need big numbers. You need small, disciplined circles bound by loyalty and clarity.

Stay horizontal: No hierarchies. No figureheads. No central points of failure.

Focus on security: Compartmentalize information. Practice silence. Communicate in ways that leave no trails.

Every relationship you build now becomes a thread in a future fabric of survival.

And when collapse accelerates or occupation tightens, it will be too late to wish you had started.

Train Skills Ahead of Collapse

Weapons are a last resort.

Skill, knowledge, and resilience are your first line of defense.

Train now:

First Aid: Every wound you can heal is a blow against despair.

Observation: Learn to notice patterns—of patrols, of shortages, of surveillance.

Messaging: Build ways to move information safely—analog, digital, and by word of mouth.

Resilience: Physical, mental, and emotional. You will need it when fear and fatigue become weapons.

Train like it matters.

Because it does.

Civilians: The Lifeblood of Resistance

You don’t need to carry a weapon to be dangerous to empire.

You don’t need to wear a uniform to be a soldier of survival.

You don’t need anyone’s permission to defend life, land, and liberty.

Civilians are the lifeblood of every lasting resistance.

Without couriers, there are no commands.

Without medics, there are no fighters.

Without rumor networks, there is no morale.

Without safehouses, there is no movement.

Without food, there is no revolution.

They will call you "soft."

They will call you "powerless."

Let them.

Because when the towers fall and the tyrants flee,

it will be the civilians who kept the fire alive under the ashes.

“It is not the size of the weapon or the might of the state that determines victory, but the steadfastness of a people who refuse to be conquered.”

— Hans von Dach, Total Resistance

