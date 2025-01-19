In this second part of this Firecraft Guide, we continue where left off building the foundation of our fire. We’ve gathered the tinder needed to catch our spark. Next we’ll need more fuel, but only slightly larger than the very fine tinder. This stuff is called kindling. How we arrange kindling and structure the subsequently larger fuel is called the fire lay. We’ll need to choose a structure that fits our needs.

Kindling

Kindling is the critical middle layer in the process of building a fire, acting as the bridge between the highly combustible tinder and the larger fuel logs that sustain the flame. Without well-prepared kindling, even the most effective tinder will struggle to transfer enough heat to ignite the heavier fuel. Mastering the selection, preparation, and use of kindling is essential for creating a reliable and efficient fire, whether for survival, cooking, or warmth.