I am always advocating for all of us to get outdoors and spend some real time away from the concrete and steel we call civilized life. Venturing into the natural world offers an unparalleled sense of freedom and connection to nature. We need that connection, particularly if we are going to defend it. Of course this is also important in the context of what I talk about here, the ongoing process of societal collapse.

A scout must be mobile, on the move, swift and stealth. Tents are bulky, heavy and slow. Tarps fit the bill far better in most circumstances.

Whether you're planning to explore the vast wilderness, embark on a camping trip, or prepare for a survival or scouting scenario, mastering the art of setting up tarp shelters is essential. Today, we delve into four foundational tarp shelter configurations that promise reliability, versatility, and comfort, regardless of the weather or environment you find yourself in. Here’s the video where I offer a visual guide:

Why Tarp Shelters?