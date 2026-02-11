Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, posted about the Armenian Genocide on social media. Then he deleted it. Then administration officials called it a “staff mistake.” There must be something about that G word… because it carries consequences.

To his credit, Vance is the first VP (or President) to visit Armenia. He did post pictures specifically at the Armenian Genocide Memorial where he described the event as such:

“They asked us to visit the site. Obviously, it’s a very terrible thing that happened a little over a hundred years ago and something that’s very, very important to them culturally.”

The deletion was widely understood as political. Turkey, a NATO ally, has long pressured U.S. officials to avoid the word “genocide.” But is that a good enough reason not to use it?

The Armenian Genocide is recognized by most genocide scholars and by the U.S. government as genocide.

It was even one of the central features in the human rights exhibit when I visited the Dallas Holocaust Museum.

After seeing this story about Vance, I wondered if it would be useful to explore when it is or isn’t a good time to use the word genocide or fascism. I see outrage from some quarters of society anytime someone mentions genocide or fascism in any modern context. Do we have to wait until the bodycount reaches a certain number?

Both fascism and genocide are something scholars better describe as a process with stages and recognizable conditions. If prevention of fascism and genocide are the goal at all, naming where any given nations or ethnic groups are in that process is crucial, whether it offends people or not.

When To Start Talking About Genocide and Fascism

Quick answer… not after the perpetrators are dead and the body count is in the millions.