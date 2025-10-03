Collapse Curriculum

User's avatar
Catherine's avatar
Catherine
16h

Really informative thank you... Looking forward to the next one about how we move forward.

Greeley Miklashek, MD's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD
14h

Well done! I might add, if it's OK with you, that it's our burning of fossil fuels (8 B tons of coal annually and 100 M barrels of oil DAILY) that providing the heat energy to drive the convective global wind speed and hydrological changes you so well illustrated. The oceans sequester 90+% of the massive amount of heat energy we're mindlessly releasing. Fine, so what? I follow the surface land and sea air temps and the North Atlantic, and far off Hatterus (700 MI?) that temp is at 77 degF. The single best indicator of this heat production is the 1.2 T tons of global ice that melts annually, where each pound is absorbing 144 BTUs as it melts. We are destroying the planet's capacity to keep cool and forcing God only knows how many other life forms to extinction, including our offspring. Have a blessed day and thanks for your work.

