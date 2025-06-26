Collapse Curriculum

Amy Walsh
I wonder if in addition to atomization and fear, there's a resistance to the obligation that someone else's sacrifice imposes upon us, that we are meant to tend to the people who sacrifice on our behalf. There are a lot more layers than just this, but I wonder if part of the reason healthcare workers became villainized during the pandemic was that the collective did not like feeling obligated to care for them in some way because of their sacrifice.

Dr John Mark Dangerfield
I had this very conversation with my wife, a psychologist, the other day only you wrote it all down, eloquently. Thank you.

I didn’t take what I sometimes call ‘lack of personal responsibility’ into the collective reassertion of the social contract as needing effort but I see where you are going.

And then I realised it is courage, somehow Maggie and her neoliberal accolites realised that if the contract eroded courage, it would persist. So here we are on the couch with the remote after a hard day getting stressed to pay for Netflix.

Collapse indeed.

