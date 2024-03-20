How to Put On a Rucksack Without Breaking Your Back

In a previous post, I went into detail about how to pack your rucksack. But how do you put that thing on? I know we all can put on a regular backpack, but when it’s loaded down with 30-50 pounds, well we need to be more careful.

In this short video I briefly demonstrate how to properly pick up the bag, and throw it over your shoulders. I also demonstrate how to adjust the shoulder straps, the waste belt and the center strap to achieve your best center-of-gravity and support.



Prepping is not solely about surviving the apocalypse in some dramatic, movie-script manner. It's about cultivating a mindset of preparedness, resilience, and adaptability. These qualities are invaluable in any crisis, not just cataclysmic collapse. Whether it's a natural disaster, economic downturn, or personal hardship, the principles of preparedness can significantly mitigate the impact on our lives.

The backpack, with its myriad compartments filled with essentials, is more than just an accessory; it's a companion, a lifeline. So, as we ponder the uncertainties of our world, let us not underestimate the power of being able to carry essential supplies on our backs.