Updated 01/05/24 to reflect gable end frame designs and hot tents capable of harnessing a wood-burning stove.



Greetings collapse aware friends. Finishing off 2023 strong with the beginnings of the Complete Survival Shelter Guide. Shelters are of course a cornerstone of wilderness survival, outdoor adventuring and collapse resilience. Throughout history, shelter has been one of the most basic human needs, alongside food, water, and breathable air. In the untamed realms of nature, the ability to create a shelter is not just a skill but a fundamental necessity for survival.

Humanity's Age-Old Relationship with Shelters

The concept of shelter has been intertwined with human existence for tens of thousands of years, and even most animals since time immemorial. From the earliest days, when our ancestors sought refuge in caves and improvised dwellings, to the intricate shelters built by indigenous communities and the modern adventurer, shelters have evolved yet remained a constant symbol of survival and ingenuity. The diversity of shelters across cultures and ages reflects humanity's adaptability and creative problem-solving skills.

The Role of Shelters

Shelter is a primal need, a human essential as much as food and water. In the wilderness, it serves as your primary defense against the diverse elements of nature. Whether shielding from harsh sun, torrential rain, or freezing temperatures, a well-crafted shelter is crucial for maintaining body heat, providing a dry and secure haven, and offering psychological comfort. The act of building a shelter goes beyond physical protection; it is a sanctuary for mental and emotional respite, a place to regain strength and clarity amidst the challenges of the wild.

In natural disasters or other emergency situations, fleeing to safe locations and deploying temporary shelter may be a necessity. Having some sort of light weight shelter in a bugout bag or your every day carry is also a great idea.

In the case of collapse, having knowledge of natural longterm shelter construction may be vital. It is certainly necessary to have a more sustainable society as well.

Diversity in Shelter Construction

This guide celebrates the diversity and ingenuity inherent in various forms of shelters. From rudimentary structures like lean-tos and tarp shelters to more elaborate constructions such as yurts and wigwams, each shelter type carries its unique features and suitability for different environments, situations and tasks. We will explore various shelters, each with at least an overview of construction methods, appropriate uses, and practical survival tips.

One important consideration is how much time you are staying in your shelter. I break this down into emergency and temporary shelters, midrange shelters and longterm shelters.

On the History Channel show “Alone” contestants try to brave a medium to longterm survival situation. They almost universally bring a tarp for the temporary shelter, and construct a longterm shelter out of natural materials, sometimes combining the tarp for efficiency. No one ever brings a tent. In the following section, I’ll explain why, and what tents are great for instead.

Tents

Tents are a staple in the world of outdoor shelter. Over time, they have evolved into various designs to suit different environments and needs. Understanding the types of tents and their specific features is crucial in selecting the right one for your adventure. Understand that tents are typically either short-term shelters in specific situations like mountaineering or car camping, or midrange shelters, in situations like a hunting basecamp

Size

Ultralight: Some people do use them for ultralight backpacking treks and mountaineering where things like bushcraft gear isn’t carried, fires aren’t built and rather, tiny stoves and synthetic materials rule the day.

Small: Tents are enclosed, so they do keep out wind and rain better than tarp shelters to some degree. For this reason, they are preferred in some environments, especially when there aren’t many trees. That said, some tarp configurations allow you to have a fire near where you are sleeping. This is especially great in winter snowy environments where there is lots of wood. Not especially useful ascending the slope of Everest.

Large: Bigger tents can serve as better comfort in a midrange camping situation, serving as a basecamp for hunting and other activities longer than a few days.

Material

Synthetics: materials like nylon and polyester are lightweight making them more portable. They rate fair in the durability category, but are more susceptible to burning from fire.

Natural: Tents made from canvas are heavier, but offer more robust protection from the elements, wear and tear, and fire.

Tents Configurations

Dome Tents Structure: Dome tents are characterized by their curved pole structure, forming a dome-like shape. This design typically involves two or more poles crossing at the top of the tent. Benefits: They are known for their excellent resistance to wind and relatively simple setup process. The shape allows for more headroom across the width of the tent. Best Use: Dome tents are versatile and suitable for a range of camping scenarios, from casual backyard camping to more rugged wilderness settings.

Tunnel Tents Structure: These tents use parallel hoops that create a tunnel-like shape. The poles are typically arched over a rectangular floor, giving the tent its distinctive form. Benefits: Tunnel tents offer a good balance of weight and space, often providing more interior room, which is ideal for storage and livability. They also tend to be more lightweight compared to other designs. Best Use: Ideal for hikers and cyclists who need a lightweight, packable tent with more space. However, they can be less stable in high winds if not oriented correctly.

Geodesic Tents Structure: Geodesic tents are an advanced version of dome tents, featuring multiple intersecting poles that create triangles for added stability. Benefits: These tents are incredibly stable and resistant to harsh weather, particularly strong winds and heavy snowfall. The geometric design provides excellent strength and durability. Best Use: Perfect for extreme conditions such as mountaineering or expeditions in challenging environments where weather resistance is paramount.

Ridge/A-Frame Tents Structure: This classic tent style features a simple structure with a pole at each end and a cross pole forming a ridge, creating an A-shaped frame. Benefits: Ridge tents are straightforward to set up and tend to be durable. They are also usually lighter and easier to carry, making them a good option for backpackers. Best Use: Due to their shape, they offer limited headroom and are best suited for solo campers or those who prioritize simplicity and a smaller footprint over interior space.

Gable End Frame Tents Structure: Gabled tents feature a triangular end at each side, resembling the gable of a house. This design often involves a ridgeline with sloping sides that extend downwards to form the tent’s ends. Benefits: Thanks to their vertical walls and gabled roof, these tents offer more headroom and usable interior space, making them comfortable for standing and moving around inside. Best Use: Gable end frame tents are ideal for family camping, group outings, and situations where comfort and space are prioritized over the ease of transport.



Hot Tents

Hot tents designed to accommodate wood-burning stoves are a game-changer for camping in colder environments. They provide a unique combination of the rustic outdoors experience with the warmth and comfort of a heated interior. This section delves into the features and considerations of these specialized tents.

Design and Features of Stove-Compatible Tents Stove Jack : These tents come equipped with a stove jack, a heat-resistant opening that allows the stovepipe to exit the tent safely without damaging the fabric. Material : The tents are typically made from fire-retardant and heat-resistant materials to safely withstand high temperatures near the stove. Spacious Interiors : Given the inclusion of a wood stove, these tents often have a spacious design to ensure safe distance between the stove and sleeping areas.

Advantages of Tents with Wood Burning Stoves Warmth in Cold Weather : The most significant advantage is the ability to maintain a warm and comfortable temperature inside the tent, making them ideal for winter camping or cold climates. Cooking Convenience : Wood-burning stoves can also be used for cooking, adding convenience and reducing the need for additional cooking gear. Extended Season Use : They enable camping in seasons and locations otherwise too cold for standard tents.

Considerations When Using Tents with Wood Burning Stoves Safety Precautions : It’s crucial to understand and follow safety guidelines for using a wood stove inside a tent to prevent fire hazards and carbon monoxide buildup. Weight and Portability : These tents and stoves are heavier and bulkier than typical camping gear, making them less suitable for backpacking or where weight is a concern. Ventilation : Proper ventilation is essential to ensure a safe supply of fresh air and prevent condensation.

Ideal Use Cases Winter and Cold-Weather Camping : Ideal for adventurers who don’t want to compromise on comfort in cold conditions. Base Camps and Long-Term Stays : Suitable for situations where the tent will be set up for extended periods, such as hunting camps or research base camps. Glamping and Comfort-Oriented Trips : A great option for those looking to add a touch of luxury and comfort to their outdoor experience.



Each type of tent has its unique advantages and challenges. When choosing a tent, consider the environment you'll be camping in, the weather conditions you expect to face, and the specific needs of your adventure, whether it be lightweight travel, space, or resistance to extreme weather.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Tent

Selecting the right tent is crucial for a comfortable and safe outdoor experience. Various factors influence this choice, ensuring that your tent is well-suited to your specific needs and the conditions you'll encounter. Here are key considerations:

Weather Conditions Adaptability to Climate: Choose a tent that aligns with the weather conditions you anticipate. For summer camping, a tent with ample ventilation is ideal. For colder climates, a four-season tent, designed to withstand snow and colder temperatures, is necessary. Water Resistance: Check the tent’s waterproof rating, especially if you expect rain or damp conditions. Look for features like a rainfly, waterproof seams, and a bathtub floor design to keep moisture out. Wind Resistance: If camping in windy areas, consider a tent with a robust frame and lower profile to minimize wind impact. Geodesic and dome tents are typically more wind-resistant.

Terrain Compatibility with Ground Conditions: The type of terrain will dictate the suitable tent. For rocky or uneven grounds, a freestanding tent that doesn't require stakes is advantageous. Environmental Surroundings: Consider the environment you'll be camping in. Dense forests might require a different tent compared to open plains or mountainous areas. Footprint and Space: Ensure the tent's size and shape fit well in the intended camping area, especially if dealing with limited or constrained spaces.

Weight and Portability Ease of Transport: If you're backpacking or hiking, a lightweight and compact tent is essential. The weight of the tent should be manageable and distributed among the group if necessary. Packed Size: Consider the tent’s size when packed. It should fit comfortably in or on your backpack without taking up excessive space. Setup Ease: Quick and easy setup is vital, especially for hikers who set up and break camp frequently. Check the complexity of the tent's assembly process.

Occupancy Capacity: Choose a tent based on the number of people using it. Consider a slightly larger capacity than the number of occupants for additional comfort and space for gear. Living Space: Beyond sleeping space, think about the interior height and floor space. Room for movement, changing clothes, or sitting up can significantly enhance comfort. Privacy Options: For group camping, consider tents with room dividers or multiple rooms for privacy.



Setting Up a Tent

Properly setting up your tent is as crucial as choosing the right one. A well-pitched tent provides comfort and safety, ensuring a pleasant camping experience. Here are key steps to follow:

Selecting a Site Level Ground: Look for a flat, level surface. An uneven or sloped area can be uncomfortable for sleeping and may cause water to pool under the tent during rain. Drainage: Avoid low spots where water might accumulate. Higher ground is preferable, especially in rainy conditions. Shelter from Elements: If possible, position your tent in a location that offers natural shelter from wind and harsh sun, such as near bushes or trees. However, ensure the area is free from dead branches that could fall. Distance from Water Sources: Set up your tent at a safe distance from water bodies to avoid flooding and to maintain a safe distance from wildlife that may frequent these areas. Impact on Environment: Follow Leave No Trace principles. Use existing tent sites if available, and avoid trampling vegetation.

Pitching Techniques Read Instructions: Familiarize yourself with the tent’s pitching instructions before your trip. Practice setting it up at home if it's new or unfamiliar. Laying Out the Tent: Spread the tent out on the chosen site, aligning it with the wind direction if there are vents or windows. Assembling Poles and Frame: Assemble the poles and insert them through the corresponding sleeves or clips on the tent. Raising the Tent: Lift the tent by the poles, starting from one end. If it's a freestanding tent, it can be moved into the desired position once erected. Pegging Corners: Anchor the tent by pegging down the corners. Do this at a 45-degree angle, driving the pegs into the ground away from the tent.

Securing the Tent Guy Lines: Attach and tension the guy lines, which are crucial for stability, especially in windy conditions. Ensure they are evenly tensioned and staked down at an angle away from the tent. Rainfly: Attach the rainfly if necessary. Ensure it's properly positioned and secured. There should be a gap between the rainfly and tent body to prevent condensation. Final Adjustments: Walk around the tent to make any final adjustments. Check that the fabric is taut, the pegs are firmly in the ground, and guy lines are properly tensioned.



Setting up your tent correctly is vital for ensuring a safe and comfortable camping experience. It’s worth spending extra time to find the right spot and to ensure everything is properly assembled and secured. A well-set-up tent can withstand adverse weather conditions and provide a cozy refuge in the wilderness.

Tent Build Quality and Material Considerations

The build quality and materials of a tent significantly impact its performance, especially in different environmental scenarios. Here are key aspects to consider:

Fabric Durability Material Types: Common tent fabrics include nylon and polyester. Nylon is lightweight and strong, offering good resistance to wear and tear. Polyester is less susceptible to UV degradation and better at retaining its color and strength over time. Waterproofing: The tent's fabric should have a waterproof coating, typically measured in millimeters (mm). A higher mm rating indicates better water resistance. Breathability: For humid conditions, the tent's fabric should allow for air circulation to prevent condensation build-up inside.

Pole Strength and Flexibility Material: Tent poles are usually made of aluminum or fiberglass. Aluminum poles are lightweight, strong, and perform well in cold weather, whereas fiberglass is heavier but more affordable. Design: The design of the poles (e.g., diameter, segment length) also affects the tent’s stability and ease of setup.

Seam Taping and Reinforcement Seam Taping: Ensure that the tent seams are sealed or taped to prevent water leakage. Stress Points Reinforcement: Check for reinforcement at stress points, which adds durability to the tent, especially in harsh weather conditions.

Zippers and Ventilation Zippers: Durable zippers are essential for frequent use. Look for tents with YKK or similarly high-quality zippers. Ventilation Features: Adequate vents and mesh panels are important to reduce condensation and maintain airflow.



Stake Quality and Utility

The quality of tent stakes (or pegs) plays a crucial role in the stability and security of the tent.

Material and Design Metal Stakes: Steel or aluminum stakes are durable and ideal for most terrains. Aluminum stakes are lighter, suitable for backpackers. Plastic Stakes: These are lightweight and work well in soft soil. However, they are less durable and can break in hard or frozen ground.

Size and Shape Longer Stakes: Provide better anchorage in soft ground or sandy soils. V-Shaped or Spiral Stakes: Offer improved grip in various soil types.

Utility of Plastic Stakes for Fire Starting In survival situations, some plastic stakes can be shaved into small pieces to help start a fire. The plastic acts as a slow-burning fuel source. This should be done only in emergencies, as it renders the stakes unusable for their intended purpose.



Selecting a tent with high-quality materials and design tailored to your specific environmental needs is crucial. Additionally, choosing the right type of stakes for the terrain can make a significant difference in the tent's stability. Understanding and considering these aspects ensures a safer, more comfortable, and enjoyable camping experience.

Coming up, we’ll delve more into tarp shelters and natural shelters. We’ll have a section about knots, guy lines and ridge lines as well. As always, comment below if you have questions or thoughts! And here’s to getting outdoors and trying out some shelters this new year. Cheers!