Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter d'Errico's avatar
Peter d'Errico
Jan 2, 2024

I’ve camped in tentsand made improvised shelter for many years… I’m glad to see you provide so much useful info and without any branding!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peace2051's avatar
Peace2051
Dec 30, 2023

Hmmm, tents may help the bug out (or driven out) refugees of the future, but it's not ideal for surviving temperature extremes. I hope that your research on passive solar principles as applied to SMALL houses (the average global house if 750 sq feet whereas the average American house is 2100 sq ft) that may also have at least partially earth sheltered principles (think thermal mass). Thank you for your work. Even though it's impossible to measure the good of your information, no doubt it will save or extend lives some day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Justin McAffee and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture