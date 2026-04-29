Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

The Supply Chain Is Cracking, and It Was Never Sustainable

A recording from Justin McAffee and Max Wilbert live video
Justin McAffee's avatar
Max Wilbert's avatar
Justin McAffee and Max Wilbert
Apr 29, 2026
Get more from Justin McAffee in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Thank you for watching our combined Collapse Curriculum and Biocentric podcast. If you like watching, we ask for just one thing: Like and subscribe to our channels to keep independent media going.

The supply chain is cracking.

From fertilizer shortages to energy disruptions, the systems that feed and fuel the modern world are showing signs of strain.

In this episode, we break down what’s really happening beneath the headlines:

  • Why global supply chains are more fragile than we’ve been led to believe

  • How industrial agriculture depends on unstable inputs

  • What these shortages reveal about the limits of a growth-based economy

  • And why this isn’t just an economic issue, but an ecological one

We discuss greenwashing in an op-ed piece, and it’s failed market approach to addressing ecological issues.

We chat about record low Arctic sea ice extents posted by Prof. Eliot Jacobson.

Also mentioned and discussed:

Michael Seebeck
Why Utilitarian Arguments for Biodiversity Preservation Ultimately Fail
Arguments for preserving biodiversity that rest on human utility — “biodiversity is valuable because it provides ecosystem services, supports the economy, supplies medicines, pollinates crops, or contributes to human well-being” — are widespread in government policy, media, and even many environmental organisations, as well…
Read more
11 days ago · 5 likes · Michael Seebeck
Edge Notes
The Byproducts Problem: What the Energy Transition Doesn’t Account For
Subscribe to support this work and to receive new essays on power, infrastructure, and the cost of the consensus straight to your inbox. Reader supported. No paywall. No excuses…
Read more
9 days ago · 8 likes · 7 comments · Edge Notes
Collapse Curriculum
Women Are The Heroes of the 20th Century and Earth Day
Women are the story of the 20th century. I wanted to recognize that on this 56th anniversary of Earth Day, because its story and that of the entire environmental movement in industrialized societies around the world stem primarily from one single woman…
Read more
11 days ago · 44 likes · 6 comments · Justin McAffee
Biocentric
The Closure of Hormuz as (Unintentional) Climate Action
This is Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance. I’m author and organizer Max Wilbert. If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication and the activism you see here, receive access to…
Read more
2 months ago · 195 likes · 46 comments · Max Wilbert

Collapse Curriculum is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Justin McAffee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture