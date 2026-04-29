The Supply Chain Is Cracking, and It Was Never Sustainable

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The supply chain is cracking.

From fertilizer shortages to energy disruptions, the systems that feed and fuel the modern world are showing signs of strain.

In this episode, we break down what’s really happening beneath the headlines:

Why global supply chains are more fragile than we’ve been led to believe

How industrial agriculture depends on unstable inputs

What these shortages reveal about the limits of a growth-based economy

And why this isn’t just an economic issue, but an ecological one

We discuss greenwashing in an op-ed piece, and it’s failed market approach to addressing ecological issues.

We chat about record low Arctic sea ice extents posted by Prof. Eliot Jacobson.

Also mentioned and discussed: