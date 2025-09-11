I was going to publish the tenth chapter of my book today, but instead I feel like it would be lost in the sea of Charlie Kirk news. So let me pause for a moment and offer my report on what we’ve seen and why it doesn’t end well. My two cents…

If you read my posts, you know we are watching the world collapse in slow motion. Fires, floods, poisoned skies, dead oceans. Entire ecosystems erased for the quarterly profit margins of oil companies and billionaire death cults.

Crazy enough, we’re still being told to stay calm. To trust the system that’s actively profiting from our extinction. The same system that criminalizes protests but cuts tax breaks for corporations that torch the planet. The same system that arms cops like they’re storming Fallujah, while turning a blind eye to white-collar climate arsonists.

And I get it. People are angry. People fantasize about going full vigilante. They think about silencing right-wing hate machines permanently, believing “that’ll show ‘em.”

Now we don’t know for sure who is behind the murder of Charlie Kirk. We might even suspect the timing and expect a patsy scapegoat to be arrested to give those in power fodder for deeper oppression. We know this plays into Trump’s hands, distracting from foreign wars and the Epstein files by galvanizing his base. From what I’ve seen, the calls for declaring the American left and Democratic Party a terrorist organization, and calling for martial law plays right into what we’ve been seeing build up of late. This could indeed be a Reichstag Fire moment (see image below). Conservative X is going total authoritarian.

That said, let’s say out loud what needs to be said for resistance work.

Lone-wolf violence doesn’t build movements. It buries them.

Resistance is not terrorism. It is not senseless violence. Resistance is a science, an art, a moral force. Assassination, particularly of a political commentator, is a tactic of desperation, not of vision. It serves only to isolate the movement, alienate the masses, and invite brutal repression (see above) before resistance capable of confrontation is even formed.

If there’s hope for building a successful resistance movement, it must include primarily survival, strategy and a resistance infrastructure.

The truth is we’re still in the early phase of the fight. The “strategic defensive,” as it has been called by resistance movements of the past. The ruling class controls the state apparatus, the media, the military-industrial complex. They are watching, profiling and discrediting opposition. But they aren’t afraid of any movement that isn’t thinking long-term. If you want to move to the next stage of resistance, stop acting like atomized rage bots and start acting like insurgents.

You want to actually fight back? You want to protect the environment, stop endless wars, protect marginalized communities and take down the oligarchy?

Then stop feeding the myth that change comes from a bullet or a viral outrage cycle. Start building dual power.

Organize your community.

Build mutual aid networks.

Disrupt logistics.

Undermine their legitimacy.

Make the empire ungovernable by quietly denying it control over land, labor, and narrative.

Resistance isn’t catharsis. It’s not about how angry you feel. It’s about how deeply you’re willing to organize. It’s logistics. Discipline. Commitment. And yes, eventually, it will be confrontation. But not the kind that ends in a mugshot or a headline. That’s what they want, and they're ready for it.

Successful resistance means building something they aren’t ready for. A movement so embedded, so coordinated, so connected to the land and the people, that it can’t be crushed.

If you’re angry… good. Stay angry. But organize smarter than your enemy expects.

Forget about vengeance. Think instead about survival and the long war for liberation.