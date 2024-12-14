A mother of three—a woman whose crime was saying out loud what countless others silently scream into their pillows—has been slapped with terrorism charges for a frustrated phone call. This is the state of affairs under a system that defends corporate empires as if they’re sacred temples, while the human beings they crush are treated as disposable.

Briana Boston, 42, was charged with threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism after she was recorded saying, "Delay, deny, depose. You people are next."

Source: @Kenklippenstein piece below:

Mom Charged With Terrorism for Health Insurance "Threat"

Subscribe

Let’s pull back the curtain and be honest: this woman dared to speak her anger, to name the fury of a system that deliberately denies care, reduces lives to ledger entries, and lets human bodies rot so some bloated CEO can polish his gold-plated yacht. Her words—Delay, Deny, Depose—ring louder because they expose an industry that thrives on suffering and death, that profits off people begging for dignity in a system where dignity is currency they can’t afford. She didn't shoot anyone. She didn’t threaten anyone. But she did commit one unforgivable sin: she reminded them of their own guilt.

And for that, the “law'“ came down on her like the fangs of a rabid beast, spurred on by a government that tells us it’s “for the people” while kneeling at the altar of profit. Do we see these federal watchdogs swarming around the boardrooms of Blue Cross Blue Shield? No. Do they hunt down the executives who greenlight the policies that bankrupt families and send parents to their graves over "denied claims"? Absolutely not. Those in power rule by force, and the closer you get to disrupting their peace—their cushy, blood-stained peace—the harder they’ll hit you back. That’s why a mother, who apologized for her words, is now a “terrorist,” while the real terror—healthcare companies robbing us blind—is legal, celebrated, and protected​.

Civilization demands obedience. It calls violence justice when delivered downward, but god forbid anyone snap back—even with words. The absurdity here isn’t just systemic; it’s cultural. We’ve been trained to accept this grotesque arrangement, where human life is cheap, property is sacred, and words are the gravest crime of all, so long as they punch up the hierarchy. In modern industrial society there can be no doubt: the property of those at the top is worth more than the lives of those at the bottom​.

The system isn’t broken. It’s operating exactly how it js supposed to. It matters not if a Democrat or a Republican holds the reins of the executive branch, or any branch. Don’t expect a political or legal system with this ideology so deeply embedded to change by reform. Your local member of Congress doesn’t care. Your state’s federal senators don’t care. Not even the mayor cares. No one is coming to fix the situation who’s already in power.

Many of us know what we need to do. I think the reaction to the United Healthcare CEO’s unaliving is surely a sign of how people really think. Most people are just to afraid to say it out loud. Fighting back can’t just be limited to the ways that are praised and allowed by the current system: Voting, attending hearings, protests, writing your congressman.

"Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will."

-Frederick Douglass

Subscribe