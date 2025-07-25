I didn’t set out to become a filmmaker. It wasn’t my dream as a child. In my quest to understand why the world was unraveling and how to respond with more than silence, I took up the camera. Over time, my cameras have led me into deserts and forests, across prayer runs and protest lines, and eventually into the editing room where I’ve tried to make sense of it all.

These films are fragments of that journey. Witnesses to places and people at the edge. I invite you to watch… to see what’s disappearing. To feel what still resists. And maybe, to remember what it means to belong to something more than the machine.

🪶 Great Basin Water Defenders (2018)

My debut film, co-created with my wife Aimee McAffee, captures the spirit of indigenous resistance in the American Southwest. Inspired by the Standing Rock protests, this documentary follows Native prayer runners confronting the Southern Nevada Water Authority's proposed 300-mile pipeline… an existential threat to some of the most sacred and pristine lands left in the United States.

🌵 Desert Apocalypse Series

Winner of Best Documentary at the Yucca Valley, Texas Short, and Silver State Film Festivals (for Espisode 3), this series of 4 short films is a searing exposé on the Mojave Desert’s transformation into an industrial sacrifice zone. These films document the real cost of “green” energy when it’s driven by profit and paved over sacred ecosystems.

🎲 Gambling on Las Vegas

A speculative punch at the growth-at-all-costs ideology. As Lake Mead dries and the Colorado River wanes, Nevada’s leaders double down, pushing massive developments over 44,000 acres of wild habitat. This short film is a cinematic critique of the Clark County Lands Bill (SNEDCA), asking: what happens to the American dream when the water runs out?

🐢 If The Desert Tortoise Could Speak

Narrated through the eyes of the Mojave’s most iconic resident, this film merges poetry and advocacy to question our role in the destruction of wild places. It’s a sensory plea to honor the voices we refuse to hear, and to live in deeper communion with the natural world.

🌲 Oregon Dispatches

After relocating to Oregon, I began documenting situational awareness in the wild and threats to some of the last old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest.

Terrain Analysis: Siuslaw

An introduction to collapse literacy in the field and an exploration of the Siuslaw National Forest framed through outdoor education and ecological awareness.