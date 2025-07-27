Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

My Interview With Michelle Dowd on Connecting to Land and Landcestors

A recording from Justin McAffee and Michelle Dowd's live video
Justin McAffee's avatar
Michelle Dowd's avatar
Justin McAffee
and
Michelle Dowd
Jul 27, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

I had a very pleasant chat with Michelle Dowd this week. It was my first Substack Live. That was quite easy and smooth to do btw. I hope to do more. Thanks to all who joined live.

Michelle Dowd is the author of Forager: Field Notes for Surviving a Family Cult. Her work explores the intersections of nature, creative survival, and embodied voice after leaving systems of control.

I think we found a lot of common ground on systems of control, from our early life to seeing it in the broader culture. Perhaps our experiences enabled us to both see the dominant system for the cult it is.

We chatted about connecting with the land we live on and what that looks like. We only had half an hour to chat, so there’s much more to be said about these topics. I hope it stirs more discussions.

If you’d like more on where one can start with connecting to the land, here are a few posts I would suggest:

Escaping the Global Industrial Death Cult

Escaping the Global Industrial Death Cult

Justin McAffee
·
Jul 26
Read full story
What the Earth Asks of Us

What the Earth Asks of Us

Justin McAffee
·
Jul 14
Read full story

And if you’d like to view any of my short films mentioned in the interview, I have them here:

My Films

My Films

Justin McAffee
·
Jul 25
Read full story

I also hope you’ll visit

Michelle Dowd
’s Substack page and enjoy her posts and notes as much as I have.

Collapse Curriculum is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get more from Justin McAffee in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture