My Interview With Michelle Dowd on Connecting to Land and Landcestors

I had a very pleasant chat with Michelle Dowd this week. It was my first Substack Live. That was quite easy and smooth to do btw. I hope to do more. Thanks to all who joined live.

Michelle Dowd is the author of Forager: Field Notes for Surviving a Family Cult. Her work explores the intersections of nature, creative survival, and embodied voice after leaving systems of control.

I think we found a lot of common ground on systems of control, from our early life to seeing it in the broader culture. Perhaps our experiences enabled us to both see the dominant system for the cult it is.

We chatted about connecting with the land we live on and what that looks like. We only had half an hour to chat, so there’s much more to be said about these topics. I hope it stirs more discussions.

