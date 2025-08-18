Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

SendingLightFTHG
You wrote : “You’d experience everything you’ve ever dreamed of experiencing. But eventually, you’d dream the dream you’re dreaming now: this life. This body. This ordinary day. Because what we really seek isn’t endless comfort… it’s meaning.”

This is my life today. It’s taken a lifetime to realize this, but I couldn’t be happier. I’ve had fleeting moments of happiness throughout my life, but the contentment that weaves itself through each day, every day these days, is priceless beyond measure.

Profound joy has been found in watching the morning doves preen themselves in the afternoon sun, perusing a Japanese grocery store find new ideas for my macrobiotic diet, planting the herbs and vegetables I’ve patiently grown on my windowsill, sitting in the Jacuzzi after work with my husband while the songs of Van Morrison play softly in the background.

Your article identifies the antidote to what currently ails our overstimulated country.

Audun B.
What a brilliant piece of reflections on how to percieve your world through a more interesting lense. Some five years ago I wrote a short facebook post about it:

"washing up...

...what a boring story

Terry Pratched among others tought us the value of stories:

Sometimes it can be beneficial to change your own story, including your imediate surroundings. Don't treat articles [objects] as tools for your actions but treat your dishes as your eating companions, your clothes your herald of mood and style and your home as a trusty protector and ally indeed.

Treat your companions with compasion and feel grateful for their service to you. Help them get cleaned up and give them a worthy place to rest as they await eagerly their next great adventure together with you."

