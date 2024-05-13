We continue our journey through the skillsets of navigation, now answering the question of how we can judge distances and travel times when in the field.

What is Pacing?

Pacing is a navigational technique used to estimate distances traveled on foot by counting the number of steps taken. The method relies on the consistency of an individual's step length; by knowing the average distance of each step, you can calculate how far you have traveled by multiplying the step length by the number of steps. This technique is invaluable in orienteering, hiking, and when navigating without the aid of technological tools like GPS.

Explaining the Concept: