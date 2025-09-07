The fire crackles under the blackened belly of my cast iron pot. Smoke curls upward, mingling with the early fog that settles in the folds of the Willamette Valley. I’m cooking barley, lamb, turnips, parsnips, and carrots in a broth, a nod to my traditional ancestral foodways (the recipe is available at the end of the post as a bonus for paid subscribers.).

Around me, brambles of Himalayan blackberry lean heavy with fruit both sweet and invasive. The shit is everywhere. I think about the sauces I could make from them. Across the clearing, camas blooms sway blue in the grass. These are native roots that fed the Kalapuya. I wonder how they might taste in this stew.

This isn’t Scotland. But it’s where I stand.

My ancestors didn’t walk these forests. Their bones rest under stone cairns on windswept hills, their hands knew heather, bog iron, barley, and cold North Sea winds. Yet here I am, an inheritor of their memory, standing on Kalapuya land, cooking over flame, listening for guidance from both the soil underfoot and the blood in my veins.

What does it mean to eat in right relationship with a place that isn't your ancestral home? What does it mean to restore food traditions when the land itself has been torn from its own? I don’t have answers. But I have fire, I have food, and I have a hunger—for belonging, for reconnection, for a way forward that honors both the land, its traditional people and the lineages that brought me here.

This is where my journey begins: between the blackberry and the camas, between the cauldron and the cedar. Between the ancestors and the landscestors.

Ancestral Foodways: The Gifts We Carry

I didn’t grow up with bannocks on the griddle or nettle soup simmering in a hearthside pot. My ancestral foodways arrived later in life as half-remembered flavors, bits of kitchen folklore, the smell of oats and onions, and in the recipes of my mother and grandmother. But somewhere along the way, I realized the stories of my people weren’t just in books or bloodlines, they were in the way they fed themselves. In how they greeted the seasons. In what they planted, gathered, preserved, and shared.

So I started cooking differently. Its not perfect, but when I can I ditch the microwave and light a fire. I’ve learned to bake oatcakes on cast iron, make soda bread, braise root vegetables in broth. I’ve read about how my ancestors foraged seaweed, fermented milk, wrapped fish in leaves and buried it under earth to cure.

Why? Some might say ancestral foodways are just some colonial cosplay or backwoods nostalgia. But I think it’s much more than that. It’s about reclaiming knowledge that doesn’t require the complex energy grids that power our refrigerators and industrial farming systems. And yes, it is about the relationship you have with where you came from, who you came from.

But what happens when your ancestors come from one land, and you live in another?

Here’s my thought… bring what you can. That’s all you can do. Bring what knowledge you have like a gift… not trying to impose it on new ground, but offering it gently, as kinship. You cook with respect, not replication.

And always, you listen to what the land is asking for, and what your ancestors are trying to give.

Landscestors: Listening to the Bioregion

Every piece of land has memory. The hills, the rivers, the winds all remember who walked here, the flora and fauna that have come and gone, what has changed and what has remained. Before me, before fences, before settler maps, this valley thrived with life known intimately by the Kalapuya people: camas fields stretching blue and wild, oak savannas heavy with acorns, the rhythmic migration of salmon up sacred rivers.

These are my landscestors, the ecological ancestors of place. They are not mine to claim, but they are mine to learn from. They show me what thrived here before the plow and the poison, before monoculture blanketed the land, displacing wetlands, forests, wildlife, entire communities and people.

Fortunately not all is lost. The Willamette Valley still speaks, if you know how to listen. In spring we can still find tender shoots of nettle and miner’s lettuce. In summer, blackberry brambles burst and acorns still fall. Mushrooms still rise. Chanterelles hide under fir duff like offerings. The food is here. The wisdom is here. But we’ve forgotten how to ask for it properly.

Learning from the bioregion can be much more than healthy seasonal eating. I like to think of it as ceremonial. Part of that is meditating on “who was here before me? What fed them? How did they thank the land?”

One day while gathering delicious morels, it dawned on me that these mushrooms weren’t something I was taking, rather I was being given. A gift is an opening for a relationship. A one-way relationship is no good though. It requires giving back.

But how do I do that? How do you give back to a landscape? The first step is being attuned to it and its needs. A great place to start is learning what you can about the history, about plant and wildlife identification. The learning to plant what belongs, forage with restraint, cook in rhythm with what the land can offer. It means seeing the landscape not as a backdrop, but as a teacher, an elder, a relative. It asks for reciprocity, like any relative would.

Learning from Sean Sherman

If there’s a modern map for returning to food sovereignty on a cultural and ecological level, Sean Sherman has drawn its contours in fire and flavor. An Oglala Lakota chef, Sherman’s work is a hybrid of culinary and revolutionary. He’s reviving Indigenous food systems that were deliberately dismantled by colonization.

When Sherman founded The Sioux Chef and later the Indigenous Food Lab, the goal was restoring a way of being, not just sell a recipe book.

Check out his recipe book, its amazing.

His recipes retell the history of a people, land by land, dish by dish. No wheat. No dairy. No cane sugar. Just what was always here and was always enough.

Look at how powerful his approach is. He listens to what the land offers and lets that shape the meal. Bison and chokecherries. Corn and wild rice. Maple and cedar. Think about that… what if we all listened to the land and considered first and foremost what it had to offer, not what we could take.

Sherman’s philosophy reminds us that food justice is cultural justice, and that healing the land is inseparable. No… its not going backwards. It’s not living in the past. Any livable future for us requires we relearn these basic agreements between people and place.

For those of us who are not Indigenous, Sherman’s work is both invitation and instruction: learn the land you live on. Learn its original foods. Learn who stewarded them. Learn what was taken and what still grows. By all means… bring your own ancestral memories, but not to dominate. Come to listen. Come to give.

The Role of Invasives

The landscape we’ve inherited is wounded, cut by roads, choked by monocultures, and haunted by species that came uninvited and spread like fire. Himalayan blackberry, Japanese knotweed, bull thistle, English ivy. These plants weren’t part of the original agreements. They arrived with ships, fences, settlers. They were brought for profit or by accident, and once rooted, they refused to leave.

But what if, instead of seeing them as a problem, we treated them as a signal? A call to attention? A challenge to adapt?

I’ve started foraging the invaders. Blackberry, of course, is the easiest, growing like wildfire at every edge. I’m looking at possible syrups, jam, stews, ferments, even vinegar. Or young knotweed shoots in spring, sautéed like tart asparagus. Bull thistle roots might be cooked with nettles into soups.

Eating invasives is not a solution to ecological collapse. It won’t undo the violence of settler colonialism or restore the old-growth forests. But it’s a gesture… as to say I see what’s happening here, and I won’t look away. It’s a practice of reciprocity even in disruption, of finding nourishment in the margins. An attempt to compost catastrophe into creativity.

In a way, these plants are a mirror. Like many of us, they’re here because of colonial movement, displacement, disruption. Like us, they’re trying to survive. Our task is not to romanticize them, but to eat the problem is to engage with it. To taste it. To make something of it that gives life back.

My Invitation To You

There’s an opportunity for the creation of meaning here. Not only are our modern food systems one of the most destructive activities humans engage in, and create foods that are poison, they bring us no connection to the land and life we live among. They leave us without root, estranged in our own homes and geographies. This must end. We must each take up the mantle, and carry forward the banner.

Start where you are. Learn the names of the plants growing wild in your alleyways and floodplains. Ask who tended this land before you, and what they ate when the rains came. Dig into your own heritage too. What did your great-grandparents ferment, preserve, grind, or roast? What knowledge is waiting in your blood to be remembered?

And then bring it all together. Let the oat and the camas speak. Let the blackberry and the knotweed have their say. Let cast iron sit again over flame. Let the fire teach you what the microwave never could.

Don’t seek perfection, or dogmatic authenticity… just come with sincerity.

Let your food be a prayer for relationship and communion. A meeting place of ancestors and landscestors. A meal worthy of this moment.

Lamb barley stew recipe below.