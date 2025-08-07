Collapse Curriculum

Discussion about this post

Patrick R
5h

Christ on a PFAS-covered cracker. It's all poison. We only have one example of a fully sustainable way of life: uncivilized. It was the only way we've ever done it. There's no "going back," but we're going to have to relearn how to live without civilization in order to go forward.

6h

No contest.

The far greater danger to humans is what the petrochemical industry has knowingly pumped into all 8.2 billion of us for over half a century

And why we started ournewrealitytheplasticene@substack.com

