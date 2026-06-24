Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

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Rob Lewis's avatar
Rob Lewis
Jun 24

Great piece. Thanks. I've spent a lot of time in Boulder City, where my father and stepmother lived, and have watched the bathtub ring widen. And know about that heat.

I think we're missing a link here, which is the effect on temperatures and water supply of land degradation. All natural landscapes have evolved to keep themselves cool, gather and hold water when it rains and time their transpiration to maximize the creation of clouds and rain. Cities destroy that with concrete, but around cities the land is degraded in more subtle ways, by suburban-lot cut outs and roads, industrial agriculture, logging that converts wet forests to dry plantations, ranching that ruins dryland ecologies. These activities have been scientifically known to be a part of the climate picture since the early 70's, but have been pushed aside to focus on the more economically-convenient carbon narrative and the "green" energy that is the supposed solution. Not that carbon warming isn't part of the picture. I'm sure it is, but not the only part, and the part that the powers-that-be permit in the narrative because it ultimately reduces everything to computer models, technology and economics.

So to the question, where to live? I would say, wherever that happens to be, we should try and learn about the land's precolonial condition, and try to return to the land to its own capacities. Defend what's left, restore the rest. Easier said than done, of course, but a part of the picture that the mainstream ignores.

I live in northwest Washington state, a place generally cool and wet, though the summers are getting hotter, and spring is getting drier.

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Dust & Joy's avatar
Dust & Joy
Jun 24

currently 37C in London and we often talk about moving but wonder where else would have the community we have here

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