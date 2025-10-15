Societal Collapse Through Loss of Connection and Meaning

Collapse isn’t the end of the world… unless we let it be.

In this episode of Collapse Curriculum, Justin McAffee and co-host Mike delve into the final three stages of collapse: social, cultural and environmental... and why humanity must hold the line before the worst outcomes take root. Drawing on Dmitry Orlov’s framework, they explore how societies unravel from within, and how meaning and morality are the last defenses against total annihilation. You’ll hear why rebuilding trust, cooperation, and shared purpose not only more important to survival and storing canned beans and water, but why it’s a moral obligation to prevent the ultimate collapse: environmental destruction and mass extinction.

Signs of Renewal: Justin closes with a look at war-torn eastern Ukraine, where abandoned farmland and villages are rewilding... proof that even in the ruins, life returns when the machine stops.

Collapse Curriculum Assignment: Begin the work of renewal. Reconnect with one person, share a story or skill, and help rebuild the small bonds that make civilization worth saving.

Collapse Curriculum Collapse Curriculum is survival education for a collapsing world, helping you understand what’s breaking, why it matters, and how to rebuild meaning and resilience in the ruins of modernity.