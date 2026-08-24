Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

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Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
9h

I laugh every time I hear complaints about invasive species. Are we not the most invasive species ever, responsible for spreading others? Is there no place on this planet we won't despoil? More roads, more destruction, more expedition of collapse. Truly depressing. Even in the Adirondacks, the buzz of airplanes follows me.

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Rebecca JOHNSON's avatar
Rebecca JOHNSON
9h

Roadless wilderness are magical sacred places with an energy and deep quiet that roads would destroy. Any area surrounding any road has a lower more negative vibration because of that road.

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