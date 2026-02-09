Americans once fought a revolutionary war over an idea: “no taxation without representation.” For colonial Americans, the issue was less about the tax part and more about the lack of representation for the colonies in British Parliament. It was so important to these colonialists, it was worth abandoning loyalty to their society (or at least the dominant political system, including their beloved royalty) and shedding blood over.

250 years later, the United States still taxes its people without meaningful representation. Not because elections don’t exist, but because the mechanisms of representation have been structurally captured.

Boston Tea Party, December 16, 1773

Public Opinion on Representation

Nearly half of Americans now identify as independents (an all-time high), while party identification has fallen to historic lows.

You can see the trend here. People feel less and less represented by either party.

A study associated with Stanford University found that 7 in 10 Americans don’t feel represented by those they elect:

…Only 28 percent of Americans surveyed think that their representatives actually paid substantial attention to the general public’s views. Instead, 70 percent of respondents perceive that elected officials pay substantially more attention to the preferences of campaign donors and economic elites than they do to the general public.

More than two-thirds of Americans now describe the federal government as corrupt or mostly corrupt.

72% support restricting how much money individuals and organizations can spend on politics.

80% of Americans believe donors have too much influence.

If this were merely emotional discontent of public perception, perhaps we could brush it off. But the disconnect shows up clearly in how laws are actually made.

Empirical Data on Representation

When scholars sought to answer the question empirically, they found Congress enacted legislation that aligned with the majority of public opinion just 55% of the time.

A Yale study from 2014 looked at who has the most influence over legislation and found the preferences of average citizens have no discernable effect on policymaking at all.

The researchers used a data set comprised of 1,779 policy issues over a 30-year period to estimate how much influence affluent citizens, organized interest groups and ordinary citizens each have on policy outcomes. They found that affluent citizens, those at the 90th-income percentile, have the most influence, followed by organized interest groups. However, the preferences of average citizens have no discernable, independent effect on policymaking at all, the researchers found.

If Americans feel like representation if broken, and the empirical data supports this, why hasn’t it been fixed?

Reforming Representation

Proving the point further, the mechanisms for reform have been designed to be a dead end. In the U.S., the two political parties have arranged elections to favor the status quo with remarkable success.

Participation is part of the issue. 80% of eligible voters don’t even participate in primaries. Then, with various legislative schemes, including voting restrictions in primaries, winner-take-all, and of course the campaign finance system, the results are largely as expected.

95% of incumbents win reelection.

The candidate with more money wins all elections 80-95% of the time, depending on the type of race. Either way, the candidate that wins will have raised a substantial amount of money.

Money is power, and power protects power. There’s no reform within this kind of framework… only further corruption.

So Where’s the Revolutionary Spirit of America?

So why no revolution? Because modern systems of control don’t rely on overt repression like they did in 1776. Today, the powerful elite rely on division among the people, exhaustion with politics, gaslighting, and the illusion of choice.

Modern Americans probably don’t understand the rules of the game like they did way back when. They are playing by the rules created by the very elites corrupting the system. They tell you to vote harder and to raise awareness, as if that’s a winning formula.

Here’s what they don’t tell you: The answer to power is always counter-power. No one has said it better in some 175 years than Frederick Douglass:

“Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”

Power concedes nothing to persuasion alone. It responds to risk.

Unless the average American can organize and leverage risk, they have no power. And that’s not as easy as it once was. The elites have learned from the past.

Unions, for example, could shut down production overnight. Organizations like AFL-CIO had leverage.

Today, production is spread around the world. The labor force is dramatically less unionized. Laws have been passed to crush unions and strikes. Modes of production have changed.

Counter-power has to recognize the limitations and adapt with the times.

Asymmetrical Counter-Power

We are using unions as the primary example because historically they’ve had the most leverage, hitting the elite where it counts… the pocket book. Today, we can no longer rely on outdated institutions that haven’t evolved. Factory strikes may still have a place, but they aren’t the risk they once were.

Organizing today has to be more strategic. Rather than industry-wide or employer based strikes, organizers should consider chokepoints that have the most impact.

A small number of people, strategically placed, can halt a massive system.

Then and Now

In 1776, power was relatively easy to identify. Authority flowed from Parliament through colonial governors and tax collectors. When colonial Americans objected to “taxation without representation,” they were objecting to a system in which decisions affecting their lives were made by people who were not accountable to them. The response was not initially violent. It began with boycotts, noncompliance, refusal to enforce imperial law, and the creation of parallel political institutions. By the time independence was declared, Britain had already lost practical control over the colonies.

The revolution was successful because, in practice, governance became too costly and too unstable to maintain.

Today, power operates differently. It is more diffuse and less visible. Authority is distributed across political institutions, corporations, courts, and financial systems. There is no single body comparable to Parliament in 1776, and no clear point at which refusal immediately translates into leverage. This makes modern political dissatisfaction appear passive or incoherent, when in reality it reflects a structural mismatch between how power operates and how counter-power is organized.

The comparison is still instructive. In the 18th century, counter-power worked by disrupting sovereignty. It was successful in preventing revenue collection, undermining enforcement, and withdrawing legitimacy. In the modern context, power depends less on direct rule and more on coordination of labor, capital, logistics, and information. As a result, effective counter-power today would not look like rebellion against a ruler, but disruption of systems that rely on continuous, cooperative participation. Where those systems coordinate could be potential choke points.

The lesson of 1776 is that representation has historically expanded only when existing systems could no longer function as designed. The problem facing the United States today is not a lack of public opinion or political awareness, but the absence of effective counter-power capable of translating that opinion into enforceable constraints on those who govern.

There is much more to be said about counter-power as grand strategy as well as individual tactics. The point here today is to affirm the need for demand, not just voice. Demand is the hard truth you won't hear much about from the big organizations and institutions most people rely on.

