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Shodo Spring's avatar
Shodo Spring
2d

I keep thinking I should get in shape again and ride the bike. It's an old mountain bike. But I want to mention this useful item: a child cart. When you drive down a street with a cart that could possibly have a baby inside, drivers give a wide berth rather than trying to see how close they can come without touching. Biking as transportation requires half as much energy when you're not afraid. (Different towns are different. In Anchorage they yell at you. Bloomington, IN was pretty bike-friendly except for that "how close can I come" thing. Now I live in the country, 2 miles of gravel in both directions.

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Siski Kalla's avatar
Siski Kalla
2d

Love this post. I used to bike to work, now I work from home so don’t need to… but that makes me worry about Apocalypse Communication. That’s another topic I’d love to read your thoughts on. I’ve got a solar/wind-up radio but that would just give me access to radio stations/news (assuming an event where local communications or electricity are cut off). I try to imagine what I would do if we suddenly had a week-long black out. Solar? Satellite WiFi? Or simply go old-school and actually talk to my lovely neighbours to hopefully get news etc?!

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