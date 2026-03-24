There’s a war happening right now that will kill you, not on the battlefield, but at the gas pump. The real battlefront in the war with Iran is the Strait of Hormuz. It is a chokepoint where one-fourth of global oil and one-third of fertilizers travel through. It is unlikely the United States will be able to secure it without ground troops invading Iran.

The consequences of this war are already showing up and poised to increase in your personal life as higher priced food, gas, and probably everything else due to the increasing cost of transporting goods.

For most people around the world, some sort of payment on a motor vehicle, fuel, and insurance are among the top costs. Why? Because your mobility in the modern world is rarely a choice… it’s a necessity to maintain employment and pick up supplies needed for daily living. Not to mention doctors visits, recreation, vacation, visiting family, etc.

Thankfully there’s one mode of transportation that is resilient, reliable, requires no fuel or charging, or insurance, and has a very low up-front cost. No matter what stage of collapse we might be in, the bicycle is the best mode of transportation to save you money, and to keep on going whether any fuel is available or not.

I’ve thought about doing this for years, but like most people, I kept putting it off. Gas was manageable. The system worked.

Lately that’s started to feel… less certain.

It should be noted too that bicycles aren’t a universal solution for every problem. Maybe you keep the car around, but drive it less. You commute on the bike if possible. Maybe even get supplies from the store with the addition of a cart, but you have the motor vehicle around for pulling heavier loads or longer trips. Still a potentially huge savings.

For the bike to be a viable, sustainable and accessible option, it needs to be made out of the right materials, be serviceable with simple tools, and not cost much.

What To Look For In An Apocalypse Bike

This is also good advice for a standard commuter bike, but we’ll get into additional options that translate your bike into a resilient tool for any conditions. Let’s go over the dos and don'ts.

Avoid Reliance on Electricity: An E-bike is probably a far more affordable solution than a motor vehicle for sure. If you want to do this for the mean time, its fine. Just know it’s a vulnerability if electricity becomes unreliable, or prices soar. The components, which add weight, fail easier and repairs are less viable for an individual with simple tools.

Terrain Capability: There are cruisers and road bikes that are great right now, but having a versatile and durable bike, capable of going off road is a bonus if you need to go around traffic, checkpoints or other nuisances on the public roadways. Mountain bikes fit the bill pretty well.

Steel Frames: The frame is the foundation of your bike and the most important choice. Many bikes today are made of aluminum for lighter weight. That’s nice for performance, but it has a few drawbacks—the most important being durability. Steel frames (Chromoly) handle “abuse” well and can be welded if cracked. If you spend enough on aluminum, they can be pretty tough, even if harder to repair. But for entry level costs, I’d look for steel. Simple way to do that is bring a magnet (maybe from your refrigerator). If it sticks to the bike frame, it’s steel.

Skip Suspensions: These can add extra weight and often aren’t serviceable when they break. Get a standard frame with solid forks in the front for maximum reliability.

Best Bike for Budget: The gold standard for an apocalypse bike is probably models from the 1990s by Trek, Giant and Specialized. They were often made of steel, have solid components which are serviceable, and you can find them anywhere from $200 to as low as $25 or even free. I bet you have a friend with one in the garage or basement that hasn’t used it in years. There were millions of these bikes produced and so finding parts in a pinch is a cinch… a great feature for an apocalypse-worthy mode of transportation.

Tools

Once you have the bike, consider having a kit you take with you and one for major repairs at home. Having the ability to scavenge parts from other bikes is part of the charm. Some of these tools will serve you well there too.

The Essentials (Carry these always)

Metric Allen Key Set (2mm – 8mm): Specifically a “Y-wrench” or a folding set. 4mm, 5mm, and 6mm handle 90% of the bolts on a Trek or Specialized (brakes, shifters, seat posts).

Adjustable Wrench (Small/Medium): Essential for “bolt-on” wheels (found on lower-end Trek 800s) and tightening fenders or racks.

Phillips and Flathead Screwdrivers: Needed for “limit screws” on your derailleurs (tuning the gears) and opening older shifter housings.

Chain Breaker Tool: If your chain snaps or you need to shorten a scavenged one, you can’t do it without this. Some multi-tools have a tiny one built-in.

Tire Levers & Patch Kit: Scavenged tubes are often flat. Learn to patch them; it costs pennies compared to $10 for a new tube.

Small Pump: Does you no good to patch a tube if you can’t inflate it on the go.

The Big Hitters (Keep at home)

Cable Cutters: Don’t use pliers; you’ll fray the wire.

Pedal Wrench: Pedals are notorious for being rusted on. You need a thin, long-handled 15mm wrench for leverage. Pro tip: The left pedal is “reverse threaded” (turn right to loosen).

Crank Puller: To get the heavy metal arms off the bottom of the frame. This is a specialized tool, but it’s the only way to swap a good drivetrain onto a better frame.

WD-40 or PB Blaster: Your best friend for 30-year-old rusted bolts. Spray it, let it sit for an hour, then try turning.

Gear For Your Bike

Consider saddlebags, racks and trailers to carry gear and supplies. These come in a variety of forms, all with their own pros and cons.

Fenders are great for keeping the mud and water from spraying up on you in wet weather.

For security, consider getting a chain and an ABUS lock.

Comfortable seats, pedals and grips go a long way to helping morale as well.

A Good Start

The bicycle isn’t the solution to everything, but its a good starting point to start reducing your dependence on potentially unreliable systems. It’s certainly a way to keep yourself physically fit and save some money.

Let me know if you like this sort of post. I’m thinking about looking at other tools and strategies to adapt, improvise and overcome as our world continues forward into uncertainty.