Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BornAlive's avatar
BornAlive
13m

heart breaking. watching the innocent among us being fed deceith alcohol and pathogens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob Lewis's avatar
Rob Lewis
14m

This is so tragic. The Dalia Lama said he feared Chinese State repression less than the seductions of the West. And thus we see why.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture