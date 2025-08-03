We’ve all seen it. Glazed eyes, thumbs beating on glass. The modern child in front of a screen has become a meme. They’re plugged in and pacified, sometimes as a means of babysitting for busy or overwhelmed parents. We joke about zombie kids at dinner tables or people sharing public spaces with each other, but rarely making eye contact because they’re lost in the realm of the digital device. Deep down, we all sense something essential is slipping away.

A friend on Substack sent me a message about missionaries using secret audio devices to evangelise Brazil’s isolated peoples.¹ That was plenty disturbing by itself, but then I dug deeper into the series about these tribal people in the Amazon rainforest.

The Korubo were once one of the most isolated tribes on Earth, living naked and defiant in the rainforest. For decades they refused contact with the outside world. They knew it meant disease and destruction of their land. Over the last 60 years they have resisted against rifle-bearing loggers with palm-wood clubs, and have been quite successful.²

Then came a snakebite. The decision was made to get help from a small nearby municipality of Brazil. Then a sick grandchild. Soon new disease arrived back at the village. Disease their immune systems weren’t accustomed to. This has lead to further contact for medical help. Now, they come to the city for minor medical reasons, despite the presence of floating health clinics closer to the village.

Over the last decade, they have began to accumulate and request items from the city.

“batteries, electric torches, lighters, sharpening stones, machetes, axes, soap. But the Korubo concept of needs evolved. With money from Funai jobs and government transfers, they bought boats, mobile phones, rice, pasta, biscuits and other items. Brazilian currency features animals, helping non-numerate Korubo keep track: a jaguar prowls the 50 real note (£6.70) and buyers know the number of “jaguars” required for purchases.”

Now, they gather at night lit by the same ghostly blue hue that began this lament. Starlink has arrived. The longhouse now features funny cat videos.

Xuxu, a Korubo elder, now shops for a cooking vessel large enough to hold a whole monkey. Not long ago, his people fired ceramic cauldrons in the forest, molded by hand from the earth itself. But now, gleaming aluminum has supplanted clay. It's lighter. It boils faster. It shines. In the modern world, this is how civilization makes its move. It’s no longer overt conquest, but with the offer of convenience. One metal pot at a time.

And the pot doesn’t come alone. With it arrive machetes, boats with motors, bags of rice, and the siren call of solar-powered communication. When a child or relative is sent to the city for medical care, how do people back at the village know if they’re okay? The answer, of course, is the mobile phone. And with the phone comes signal. And with signal, the internet.

No longer can the Korubo follow the hunt. By now the game are dwindling, and the village would have already moved. Instead they chase the grid. Once mobile, the tribe is now fixed in place. Infrastructure now dictates life. The very idea of moving with the seasons becomes unthinkable once you’re plugged into something that only works where the satellite points, or where the solar panels are built. The people stay. The game, predictably, does not.

Meanwhile, the children, much like our own, no longer learn to stalk prey or gather roots. The elders report they have lost interest. Hunting becomes less a rite of passage and more a relic. Where once survival skills were sacred, now they’re a burden. Fewer opt in.

And now the population is growing, becoming even more dependent on outside food sources.

In watching the Korubo, we are witnessing a time-lapse of civilization under a microscope. A pristine culture, once defined by self-sufficiency and deep ecological knowledge, is now dissolving in real-time.

What took centuries in Europe as happened here in the span of a few years. In this microcosm, we can watch the full arc of civilization play out, from resistance to dependence. This is our own story, sped up. We are just further along in the decay. We, too, traded autonomy for convenience.

This path is not sustainable. Not for the Korubo, not for us, and certainly not for the Amazon. The rainforest, often called the lungs of the planet, is wheezing under the strain of extraction, deforestation, and now digitization. As the world heats, as rivers dry and species vanish, the last people who live in reciprocity with the land are being absorbed into the very system destroying it.

Advanced technological civilization is incompatible with a livable planet. It cannot coexist with wild forests, autonomous peoples, or breathable futures. Its infrastructure is too hungry, its logic too extractive. It must be resisted.

Yet we are already tangled in the net. Our food, our shelter, our communications are enmeshed in systems we did not choose but now depend on. That dependency is both our trap and our target. To resist this civilization is to begin the long, deliberate work of breaking our dependencies. That means reclaiming skills, land, relationships, and lifeways that do not require global supply chains or lithium batteries.

We are not yet the culture we could be. But we can begin. As we build that culture, stone by stone, we must also dismantle the empire that would rather see a glowing screen in every forest than let a single child grow up free in the wild.

Sources:

¹ John Reid and Daniel Biasetto, “‘A Computer, a Radio, a Drone and a Shotgun’: How Missionaries Are Reaching Out to Brazil’s Isolated Peoples,” The Guardian, July 27, 2025. https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2025/jul/27/missionaries-using-secret-audio-devices-to-evangelise-brazils-isolated-peoples.

² John Reid and Daniel Biasetto, “We Want Starlink: From Isolation to Integration – What Happened to the Korubo People After Contact?” The Guardian, July 28, 2025. https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2025/jul/28/we-want-starlink-from-isolation-to-integration-what-happened-to-the-korubo-people-after-contact.