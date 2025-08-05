Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margi Prideaux, PhD's avatar
Margi Prideaux, PhD
42m

Gut punch for the day ... visceral, poignant, and oh so true. Thank you. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture