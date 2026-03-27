Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

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Ms.JP
Mar 27Edited

Thanks for this important article: I would add that Industrial systems are designed to evade, attempts by small fish to point out their flaws. They are master evaders.

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Will Falk's avatar
Will Falk
Mar 27

great piece, Justin. Thanks so much for writing it.

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