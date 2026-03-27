One of my most viral notes on Substack back in 2024 is probably this Marc Maron bit about why we aren’t more upset about the world ending environmentally. “We really did everything we could. We brought the bags to the supermarket…” he says with a deadpan face.

“It wasn’t enough, it turns out.” Quite hilarious. And why? Because it speaks to something our culture does. Maybe it’s even a deeply embedded human flaw. We tend to simplify and gloss over big problems when we don’t want to deal with them, whether mentally or emotionally. Cognitive dissonance… it’s a real thing.

Turns out our environmental issues are A LOT deeper than reduce, reuse and recycle (3Rs), despite what we grew up learning. I have fond memories of my 8th grade science teacher, but this is where my indoctrination into the 3Rs began. This is no criticism of the teacher… it’s a system problem. Nonetheless, we were given a hope, maybe even felt empowered to take part in making the world a better place environmentally. He even had a club you could join called the Conservation Cats (our school mascot was a leopard). I joined up right away. We did fun stuff, like hiking and repelling and also lobbying the school administration to put up recycling bins in hallways, classrooms, etc.

To be fair, we did learn about clearcuts and deforestation on a micro level. It was the first time I learned about people chaining themselves to trees or laying in front of heavy equipment to obstruct clearcuts. To the teacher’s credit, he discussed these things casually. No curriculum would have included talking about resistance that obstructs. To merely mention it was happening in nearby forests was a passive form of instruction.

Otherwise, in this class, education in general, the media, church, family, anything considered legitimate, we were told our civic duty is to vote, and to personally reduce our footprint. We were told to bring our own reusable bags to the grocery store, avoid buying palm oil, eat less meat, drive an electric car, and other such things designed to put the responsibility for a healthy planet on us.

It even felt inspiring and empowering to know that if enough of us made the right choices, we could make a difference in the environment.

This sentiment lives on strong, and believe me when I say that many times is totally with good intentions.

“The corporate revolution will collapse if we refuse to buy what they are selling.” Arundhati Roy

It depends on how one interprets this quote. Voting with our dollars? Meh, that’s milquetoast bullshit. A noble thought, but rarely makes major changes. If you get enough people riled up, you might get one company or institution to make an important change. Those boycotting the buses in Montgomery certainly succeeded in ending segregation. It is important however to remember that was an example of collective action, not individual purchasing power.

On the other hand, if we stop buying ideas the ruling class is selling us, now we are talking.

“The ruling ideas of each age have ever been the ideas of its ruling class.” Karl Marx

One does not have to be a commie to agree with this quote. And let’s face it… if the ruling ideas about environmentalism is to vote, pick up trash, recycle, go vegan, bring your own bags, use paper straws and go solar… those are the ideas of the ruling class. Those are ideas that serve their interests. Those are ideas that make them wealthy and keep them in power for the simple reason that it takes all the responsibility off of them and certainly doesn’t radically change and improve anything, let alone the environment.

Lifestyle Replacing Resistance

To summarized the myth, the ruling class would have us believe climate collapse and ecological destruction are the result of individual behavior. Inverted, it could be characterized as the belief that large-scale systemic crises can be solved through the accumulation of small, individual actions.

The ruling class would much prefer a focus on personal virtue rather than collective resistance. That you believe private consumption can undo public destruction. That the system will reform itself if we behave better inside it.

The goal is to shift responsibility downward, onto individuals, while leaving power untouched at the top.

It reframes political and ecological crises as matters of personal ethics.

It attempts to hide who controls production by focusing on what you are buying.

At all costs they want to avoid you asking which systems need to be dismantled by diverting your efforts to your own personal footprint.

Put simply, the goal is to replace resistance with lifestyle.

How They Did This

In the mid-20th century, as industrial production scaled and waste exploded, companies faced growing public backlash. Landfills were filling, rivers were catching fire. The optics were damaging and undeniable.

What were the public relations people (corporate propagandists) to do? Simple. Change the story. Introduce the new villain… the litterer.

One of the most memorable propaganda campaigns came in 1970 with Iron-Eyes Cody (aka Espera Oscar de Corti), not a Native person, but who played one on TV. Here he is, rowing his canoe. While he does pass by some industrial plants… wait for the end for the real villain and the book about 71 things you can do to stop pollution.

It’s sort of like McGruff taking a bite out of crime, meanwhile the U.S. government assists drug cartels importing cocaine and introducing crack to the inner city. But yeah, you can really help crime fool!

David Harvey’s book Neoliberalism does a fantastic job of detailing more how the entire society and ideological and political framing shifted in the 1970s to benefit the ruling class. There’s much more that could be said about the propaganda and psychological impact of this shift towards blaming down rather than up. Hopefully you get the gist.

The Reality of Systems vs. Individuals

I’m not saying don’t reduce your footprint or live simply. By all means, “be the change you want to see in the world.” But there’s a lot more to that maxim than personal purity. The change we need to see is a change in our ideas… most importantly how we think about collective resistance vs individual actions.

Because the scale of destruction was never determined by individual behavior in the first place. A handful of corporations produce the majority of global emissions. If every person in the United States did everything Al Gore’s movie “An Inconvenient Truth” suggested, U.S. carbon emissions would have fallen by 22 percent at best. Scientific consensus is that emissions must be reduced by at least 75 percent worldwide.

Entire landscapes are cleared, mined, drilled, and burned, not because individuals made poor choices, but because industrial systems are designed to extract, expand, and profit.

You can bring your own bag to the store, but the store is still stocked through global supply chains built on deforestation, fossil fuels, and exploitation.

You can stop or reduce eating meat, but industrial agriculture continues to expand, driven by subsidies, global markets, and institutional power.

You can vote, but policy remains shaped by lobbying, capital, and the economic imperative for growth.

The contradiction at the heart of the myth:

You are told to take responsibility for outcomes you do not have the power to control.

Let me give you another example.

The Efficiency Trap

Efficiency is lauded by advocates for saving water, fuel, and other resources. They are supposed to reduce our footprint. Inevitably though, that translates into more consumption simply because more of the thing is available at lower prices. It’s a problem of supply and demand known as Jevon’s Paradox.

Think about it… a car that is more fuel efficient can be driven more. Same end result. Someone with a gas guzzler drives less. Same end result. Has fossil fuel usage gone down since the 1960s now that we get 30mpg? Of course not… they continue to soar higher and higher every year.

As long as the core logic of our economy and politics is growth, extraction, and profit, every so-called ‘improvement’ becomes a way to continue growing, extracting and profiting.

Renewable energy offers a less pollutive source of energy, potentially more efficient to boot. It also supplements the global energy supply allowing growth, extraction and profit to continue.

The very environmental framing we see in mainstream sources acts the same. It allows for continued growth, extraction and profits. That’s why it’s mainstream. If instead we ever shifted our focus from the question “How should I live?” to “What must be stopped?” then things would start to get disruptive.

The myth keeps resistance small and contained. It gives you just enough agency to feel involved, but never enough to actually interfere.

Changing The Story

Once we realize change won’t come about from better choices, products and more awareness, we must remember what does bring about change. Did labor rights, voting rights, civil rights or anything rights come about because of ethical consumption? Of course not.

All important right were obtained by organized people taking collective action that could not be ignored. Mass disruption, refusal, and confrontation… that is resistance.

Every environmental protection (what little we have) did not emerge because individuals recycled or became vegan. They emerged because movements forced governments and industries to respond.

That’s the story we desperately need to tell. Change comes from leverage. Power responds to power. For people, power comes from collective resistance.

Final Reflections

I’ve participated in numerous political actions in my lifetime. I remember flooding the Nevada capitol building with students to speak out against enormous budget cuts to higher education. I’ve worked on electoral campaigns and published zines for years. In many cases I can say these things made some difference. They certainly brought people together, perhaps influenced thought, and even moved the needle on policy a tiny bit from time to time. But that’s about it.

It’s a sad thing to face, to feel that so many efforts have been made with so little return on investment. Sometimes I tell myself that things could be much worse had I not, or had we all not fought. Or sometimes I think that the process and the effort have their own rewards. There’s some truth to that. That’s why I keep doing it.

But these things are only of little comfort in the face of a violent hegemonic system that exists to keep itself going and growing at the expense of life on this planet.

200 plant and animal species go extinct every day as a sacrifice on the alter of profits. Rivers are poisoned, mountains leveled, oceans acidified and life their obliterated, and the air we breath kills millions of children every year. For what? A job in a box, glowing devices to keep up with distant people, pharmaceuticals, stress, and a growing sense that things are going to shit?

My point isn’t to fall into despair, but to be fully in the present, knowing we have all the reasons in the world to rise up and resist.

As the great Carla Bergman put it, “...no one will really be able to embrace the mission of tearing “this shit down” until they realize that the structures they oppose are not only bad for some of us, they are bad for all of us.” - Joyful Militancy

Despite my grim assessment, I am grateful for many things. Family, love, nature trails and photography. Foraging. I smile and laugh. I keep writing and expressing.

Keep on fighting, never stop resisting, and bring a little joy from the good things with you along the way.