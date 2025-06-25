Introductory Note:

This is Chapter 1 of The Ten Myths of Progress—a book-in-progress for anyone who feels modern life grinding them down, and senses the real crisis isn't just climate, capitalism, or culture wars—but the stories that make it all seem inevitable.

I’m writing this book in public, one chapter at a time.

The Introduction is free to all readers. Each new chapter drops here for paid subscribers, offering early access and a way to sustain the work of unearthing these myths together.

If what you read resonates—if you’ve ever felt the weight of “progress” bearing down on your soul, or questioned why more technology seems to leave us more disconnected—this chapter is for you.

You’ll get access to future drafts, behind-the-scenes context, and a role in shaping the final work.

Let’s name the myths. Break the spell.

And remember what it means to be human.

Chapter One: The Myth of Progress