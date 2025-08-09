Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Brem's avatar
Lisa Brem
1h

Absolutely spot on and beautifully written. I was wondering how I could explain this concept to others and now I just need to forward this post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Justin McAffee and others
SUE Speaks's avatar
SUE Speaks
1h

A good rundown, but I wonder about this: "Industrial civilization and, in its current form, neoliberal capitalism, rest on a foundational assumption: there is never enough to go around.² This assumption is so deeply embedded that we rarely even notice it. It’s taught in economics classes as if it were a law of nature: resources are finite, human wants are infinite, and therefore competition is inevitable."

Bucky Fuller's opinion was widespread back in the day: "Think of it. We are blessed with technology that would be indescribable to our forefathers. We have the wherewithal, the know-it-all to feed everybody, clothe everybody, and give every human on Earth a chance. We know now what we could never have known before - that we now have the option for all humanity to make it successfully on this planet in this lifetime."

And there was Gandhi: “The world has enough for everyone's need, but not enough for everyone's greed.”

Maybe they fit with rarely noticing, where they are the exceptions, or maybe your declaration could get another look.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture