Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Content Carrier ('CC')'s avatar
Content Carrier ('CC')
16h

Valid, and really elaborate thesis! Thanks for the effort. Gentle provocation: what if there isn’t a separate individual AT ALL?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Justin McAffee and others
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮
7h

What the fuck does "primitive" even mean? I loathe "modern" life. Cars are a nightmare. Stores are abhorrent. We've destroyed our only environment and for what? Development and progress are four letter words🤮

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture