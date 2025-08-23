Feeling a little baked in late August, so let’s turn up the heat on more bogus myths brought to you by the dominant culture, and burn them down once and for all with the Eighth chapter of my soon-to-be published book, Ten Myths of Progress. This post is like a fireproof suit, protecting you from the incendiary lies that keep us controlled and exploited.

The Value of Labor

My first job paid $4.25 an hour. I wore a company hat and flipped burgers at McDonald’s. The smell of fryer grease soaked through my clothes and clung to my skin even after I showered. I was sixteen. And I believed the story: work hard, show up, and you’ll get ahead.

That story didn’t hold up for long.

From there, it was $5 an hour washing and detailing cars, sweat streaming into my eyes as I scrubbed rims, vacuumed floor mats, and relentlessly rubbed road oil of paint. Then landscaping, riding on the back of a pickup from job to job, operating a trimmer until my hands buzzed from vibration and my arms were raw with grass and grit.

I got an education. Moved into digital media. Ran a business. Managed clients. Built websites, shot films, did branding work. “Skilled labor,” they said. But even then, you’re chasing gigs, watching expenses, trying to scale just to escape basic subsistence. There’s this unspoken rule: if you’re not growing, you’re dying. If you want to make more than enough to pay the bills, you really have to start managing others… aka exploiting their labor.

That’s the story of the moral economy: if you're broke, it’s because you didn't try hard enough. If you're rich, it's because you earned it. Hard work is noble. The market is fair. And value is determined by what someone will pay.

But that’s not what I saw. I saw people working themselves into injuries, missing their kids’ lives, grinding every day just to survive. Meanwhile, landlords raised rents and CEOs cashed bonuses. I saw art devalued, caregiving unpaid, and profit siphoned off the backs of those who couldn’t say no.

The market didn’t reward hard work. It rewarded position, capital, and ownership. It rewarded a person who benefits from the surplus created by the labor of others.

And once I saw that, I started questioning everything. What is the worth of a system that operates like this? I questioned the entire story. Maybe the market isn’t moral at all. Maybe it’s a machine built to hollow us out, one dollar at a time.

The Market as Secular Theology

Somewhere along the way I remember learning about the “invisible hand,” an idea forwarded by the father of modern economic thought… Adam Smith.¹ This is that the market is more than just a a system of trade, it’s a kind of divine force. It knows what we need. It corrects itself. It punishes waste, rewards innovation, and distributes resources with an almost mystical precision. The market itself creates value is some mystical way. In this mythos, the invisible hand becomes a god.

This wasn’t accidental. Enlightenment thinkers like Adam Smith went beyond theorizing markets as neutral mechanisms. They imbued them with morality. Smith believed in human sympathy, yes, but his followers carved out a leaner gospel: the market as moral arbiter. Greed, they said, serves the public good. Self-interest builds civilization. Let competition reign, and justice will follow.

But let’s be honest: this theology only makes sense if you’re on top. For those at the bottom, the market is no invisible hand… it’s a boot on the neck.

Neoliberalism took the market-as-god logic and ran with it. Under Reagan, Thatcher, and their technocratic heirs, markets became not merely efficient, but the guiding light of ethics. Deregulate. Privatize. Cut the “lazy” public services. Let the market decide what education is worth, what housing costs, what care is worth giving. Oh, you can’t afford it? Sorry… that’s no injustice. That is the divine providence of supply and demand.

My father’s parents had a saying: “poor people, poor ways.” They lived on the east hillside of Salt Lake City, in a house that overlooked much of the valley. Educated, accomplished, my grandfather an ophthalmologist, they embodied that American ideal that with enough discipline and drive, you could secure your place in the world. To them, success was the product of effort. If someone didn’t make it, it was likely their fault. A moral failing. A failure of will.

That’s how deep the story runs. In addition to goods, the market becomes distributor of blame and virtue. And once we believe the market is fair, then every inequality looks justified. Every suffering, deserved.

Even in the face of grotesque inequality, the myth holds. We still hear that the market is meritocratic. That billionaires “earned” their wealth. That poverty is evidence of failure. It’s a secular Calvinism… your bank account is proof of your worth as a human.

But let’s be real. A MORAL economy wouldn’t destroy communities to chase dollars. It wouldn’t burn the planet to increase shareholder value. And it sure as hell wouldn’t praise billionaires while kids go hungry.

The Externalization of Harm

The market’s morality has always been a sleight of hand. It speaks of efficiency, fairness, and reward, but its real genius is in hiding the blood price of profit. Every gain tallied in the books is balanced by a loss shifted elsewhere… whether onto workers, onto communities, or onto the land itself. Economists call these “externalities.” In reality, they are mortal wounds.