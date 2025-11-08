Collapse Curriculum

Elba
19h

Flashbacks galore.

First year of grad school, I got a very unpleasant infection which led to being in a coma for almost 2 months. my family had been told to prepare for the worst, but one day I emerged...sort of.

I literally had to be taught to walk again, then speak more than gibberish, to stand upright without tipping over, to not freak out every time I had blackouts. It took a long time to recover, during which I was desperate to convince the medicos and myself that it was psychological because I could not/would not accept even the idea that my most valuable asset was broken.

Fortunately the university's medical school was top notch and because I was "an interesting case"

I got treated by some of the best specialists and had all the latest tech used, so when I was finally shown visual evidence of my brain's condition I had to give up the fantasy.

And it was liberating. I learned - with help - that I could re-program to a great degree. my sense of smell/taste even returned (tho that took years), and I've still got acalculia . Everything else got back to normal eventually.

So yes to your very good article, Justin

Elba
18h

Welcome, Justin, and thanks for your words.

Best thing for me was discovering the limits of what I thought was my field, (psychiatry) and switching to the great field of anthropology where I've been free to range through all of human history, all sorts of modern societies (and the behavior of people in them), of medicine and biology and ecology, and just about everything else I find interesting.

Hope your family had similar experience/outcomes.

