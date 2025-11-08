In June I wrote one of my most popular posts to date: Speech and Protest Won’t Work. Here’s What Will. It was all about how speech and spectacle have been neutralized by a system that feeds on outrage and metabolizes dissent. That essay was about operations: building routines, doctrines, and logistics to make resistance real. But there’s another front I didn’t fully name then… one older and more insidious than any surveillance network or propaganda feed. It’s the front inside our skull.

Every system of control depends on a nervous system trained to obey.

Ours has been wired for submission. You see it works so much better than force. Aldous Huxley understood this before most. The mind is the foremost front of control.

Fear of risk. Fear of being seen. Fear of failure. Fear of stepping outside the herd mentality.

Neuroscientists call the part of the brain that narrates this fear the Default Mode Network (DMN). It’s a set of regions that hum beneath consciousness, stitching together our sense of self and safety. Empire has learned to weaponize it. Through repetition, distraction, and economic anxiety, it teaches the DMN to equate obedience with security, and deviation with danger. The result is a population that feels resistance before it even thinks it… not as excitement, but as threat.

If we’re going to build movements capable of endurance, we have to do more than outthink the system; we have to rewire the stories our bodies tell us about danger and safety. This is the most important operational terrain: neuro-emotional sovereignty.

It’s retraining the brain’s default settings so that courage feels natural, and discipline feels safe.

If empire has colonized the mind, the first act of revolution is rewilding it.

So let’s dig in deeper about how we do that, and the benefits it will have to your life.

Reprogramming Myself

Before we talk about the empire’s manipulation of the mind, I need to admit something about my own.

I’ve lived my entire life with ADHD and depression. It runs in my family, a genetic inheritance that’s shaped my attention, my motivation, my relationship to work and rest. For years, the hardest battles weren’t political or philosophical; they were internal. Doing the simplest things… dishes, workouts, eating well could feel like dragging a body through mud.

What I didn’t understand then was that much of this struggle lives inside the same circuitry, the default mode network. The DMN isn’t just the storyteller of the self; it’s the voice that decides whether action feels safe or impossible. When it’s miswired, it turns even small goals into threats, floods the system with avoidance, and convinces you that resistance to inertia, to empire, to anything is too risky.

Learning to retrain this network changed everything. Through grounding, gratitude, and visualization, I began to rewrite the brain’s association between effort and fear. The first victories were humble: doing the dishes without resentment, walking instead of scrolling, finishing a workout without dread. But those small wins compound. They become a nervous system that trusts itself again.

This is where the neuroscience meets the revolution. If you can rewire your brain to feel safe while doing hard things, you can rewire a movement to do the same. The operator who can regulate their nervous system can build systems that last.

Reprogramming the DMN isn’t just therapy, it’s training. It’s how we become people who can act in the face of chaos, who can hold fear without paralysis.

Because resistance starts small: one thought pattern, one habit, one hour at a time.

This isn’t toxic positivity. I had to day that, because I hate toxic positivity. I’m not asking you to ignore reality with rose-colored bullshit. I’m talking about dumping the toxicity of the empire from your brain, and remember the powerful being you are.

The Psychological Warfare of Empire

The empire today doesn’t control us with jackboots. It controls us through conditioning… through subtle training loops that shape what feels normal, safe, and possible. The modern empire doesn’t need to silence you; it only needs to make you afraid of your own power.

Every advertisement, algorithm, and institutional rhythm is a kind of neural propaganda. The dopamine drip of endless scrolling, the cortisol spike of breaking news, the economic precarity that keeps people too tired to rebel… all teach the nervous system to crave comfort, avoid risk, and equate dissent with danger.

That’s what makes neoliberalism the most advanced psychological operation in history. It doesn’t just dominate the external world; it colonizes the internal one. It teaches the brain, especially the default mode network, to associate conformity with safety. When we imagine acting outside the system, the body floods with anxiety as if rebellion were a mortal threat.

This is why even seasoned activists burn out, why would-be organizers freeze before the first step. The nervous system has been rewired by decades of ambient fear and overstimulation. Empire has hacked the biology of resistance itself.

The military calls this psyops. Marketing calls it branding. But the mechanism is the same: condition the emotional circuits to obey without question. Teach the DMN to whisper, “It’s too risky.” “It won’t matter.” “You’ll lose everything.”

When a person internalizes that whisper long enough, they no longer need policing. They self-regulate on behalf of the system. They mistake their own anxiety for wisdom.

Psychological resistance means rebuilding the mind’s sense of safety. It means teaching the nervous system that courage is not a threat response, rather a homecoming.

The empire has its propaganda. We need counter-programming.

And it begins not with ideology, but with neurochemistry.

Rewilding the Default Mode

If empire’s greatest weapon is psychological conditioning, then the first act of rebellion is training the nervous system to serve life again. This is what I mean by rewilding the default mode: taking back control of the brain’s narrative loops, its fear-conditioning, its learned helplessness, and replacing them with clarity, courage, and intuition.

We can call this neural operations. It’s the daily discipline of keeping your brain an instrument of liberation, not obedience. The empire runs on exhaustion, distraction, and self-doubt. You counter it with grounded presence, intention, and routine.

The Revolutionary Morning Routine

Every movement, every campaign, every revolution begins somewhere small. For us, it begins at dawn.

The goal of the morning isn’t to “get productive.” It’s to stabilize the nervous system, connect with intuition, and tune your internal communications network, the conversation between body, mind, and mission.

Neuroplasticity is higher in the morning than other parts of the day, especially in the initial hours. This means that your mind is most “programmable” in the morning. The last thing you want to do is dump a bunch of negativity and fear in there. Instead…

The first thing I do is play an affirmation track (which you can make your own). I just listen to the empowering affirmations like:

My attention is mine.

My breath is a revolutionary act.

My calmness is resistance.

I withdraw consent from all that harms life.

I am building what comes next.

I also hydrate (very important for the brain, especially after 8 or so hours without) as I lay there listening for about 10 minutes. Note it’s good for your brain to avoid caffeine, especially for the first hour awake.

Habit Stacking

I learned that this is a good place to start adding habits as you go. It’s called habit stacking. So I added making my bed. Every morning, without fail, I make my bed after my ten minutes of hydrating and affirmations.

Movement: Wake the Body, Rewire the Brain

Then I get some movement going. The brain is an embodied organ. Physical movement sharpens mental resilience.

Go outside. Walk, stretch, breathe fresh air. If possible, expose yourself to natural light within thirty minutes of waking. This regulates circadian rhythm and boosts serotonin, the chemical that stabilizes mood and executive function.

You could also dance, do yoga, tai chi, jump on a trampoline, whatever. Just move!

When you sleep, your brain and body enter a kind of maintenance mode. The glymphatic system, a network that clears metabolic waste from the brain, works most actively during deep rest, flushing out toxins and byproducts of neural activity. But those fluids can collect and stagnate around the neck, shoulders, and upper spine, especially if you sleep tense or still for too long. That’s why you often wake feeling stiff or foggy. Gentle morning movement like neck rolls, stretching, walking, or even light shaking stimulates circulation and lymph flow, helping the body drain what accumulated overnight. Think of it as clearing the channels, re-establishing flow between head and heart before the day’s demands begin. Movement wakes the mind not by willpower, but by literally washing the waste away.

Mindfulness

Then you are optimally set up for some grounding. This means reconnecting the body to the physical world before the digital one claims your attention.

Grounding:

Remember for your first hour awake, don’t reach for the phone. Modern devices spike dopamine, hijacking your focus before your consciousness is even online. The first hour belongs to you, not to empire.

Sit or stand. Feel your feet on the floor. Feel the weight of gravity. Take slow, deliberate breaths. Count five in, five out.

Bring your awareness to your spine, then your breath, then the space around you.

Whisper to your nervous system: “It’s safe to be awake. It’s safe to feel.”

Grounding stabilizes the vagus nerve, resets cortisol, and prepares the frontal cortex (your executive center) to make strategic decisions rather than reactive ones. This is how you keep your edge. Without grounding, the limbic system runs the show, and fear becomes policy.

Meditation:

After grounding, enter stillness. Focus on your breath or a simple phrase like “I am present.”

Once calm, ask:

“What is there for me to know today?”

“What steps can I take to be most aligned with my highest purpose today?”

This is how you reconnect to intuition, the pre-verbal intelligence that knows the terrain before thought catches up. Cultivate it daily.

Mindset

Once the nervous system is grounded and awake, we begin reprogramming the DMN by teaching it new emotional associations with action, success, and safety.

Affirmations:

Continue doing affirmations throughout the day. You are training your brain’s threat response to see the work as safety. The phrasing matters. It must affirm security and permission. Examples:

“It’s safe for me to act.”

“It’s safe to be seen.”

“It’s safe to succeed.”

“It’s safe to rest.”

“It’s safe to grow.”

Repeat them aloud, or even create your own affirmation tracks to listen to. Over time, these phrases become emotional code, replacing the fear-conditioning empire installed.

Gratitude:

Write or speak three things you’re grateful for, even if they’re small. Gratitude calms the amygdala and restores access to the prefrontal cortex. It reminds the body that it’s not under siege. From this state, decisions improve, patience extends, and emotional endurance grows.

From Routine to Ritual

Each morning is an act of training. The repetition rewires the DMN, pulling the mind out of survival mode and into command. The more you associate these actions with safety and agency, the more your nervous system will stop sabotaging your mission.

This is how you transform self-care into resistance. Let’s not call this “privilege,” please. This is not escapism. This is logistics. It’s tactical and it’s practical.

When the brain is grounded, gratitude strong, intuition online, and cortisol regulated, you become the kind of operator empire can’t predict. Calm under pressure. Attuned. Present. Dangerous in your serenity.

The Doctrine of Daily Rewilding

Guard the first hour like sacred ground. No screens, no noise, no outside agenda.

Ground. Breathe. Connect to Earth.

Move the body; signal vitality to the nervous system.

Speak affirmations of safety and capacity.

Practice gratitude as neurological armor.

Listen for intuition before strategy.

Feed and hydrate the brain, keep the cortex sharp.

Then, and only then, engage the world.

The war begins within, but the training grounds are simple: a morning, a breath, a quiet mind, a well-fed brain. This is how you rewild the default mode… how you make the mind your ally, not your captor.

Granted, this is just an overview. You can read up more on the topic of reprogramming the DMN all over the web.

This is the Missing Step

In the end, this is the piece missing from most philosophies of resistance.

We talk about strategy, logistics, and solidarity, but rarely about the nervous systems carrying those ideas. Protest has become both less effective and less safe. The streets feel heavier now, the consequences sharper. And yet, everywhere, there are still people with courage burning in their chests, ready to act but unsure how to move without fear choking them first.

That’s what this work is for. Reprogramming the brain, retraining the Default Mode Network. This is truly the foundation of real resistance. Because no amount of strategy matters if our inner wiring keeps us frozen. The acts that actually change things… the building, the organizing, the long, quiet labor of creating parallel systems, require a new mindset: steady, grounded, unafraid.

We don’t need louder voices. We need calmer ones.

We don’t need more outrage. We need more operational serenity.

The future depends on people who can act with clarity even when every signal says “stand down.”

That’s the revolution within the revolution: Rewiring ourselves to move through fear instead of obeying it.

Win the hour.

Reprogram the mind.

Then build the world that follows.

As always, thanks for every little thing you do for this movement, for liberation, for the planet. Whether it’s an affirmation, reading a post like this (and sharing it if you liked it), to writing, sending out love, and sharing a meal in mutual aid. You are all heroes to someone. Thank you.