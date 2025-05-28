Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ayata Aeala's avatar
Ayata Aeala
1d

Hands down ~ ONE of the BEST THINGS I’VE EVER READ about our global/societal/personal dilemma!! 🌟🌟🌟🌟

Thank you thank you for articulating things I have long been aware of and thinking about, you just took me to a whole new level of clarity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Justin McAffee and others
Mousewizard gm-pres.tiiny.site's avatar
Mousewizard gm-pres.tiiny.site
20hEdited

Punching through. What a wonderful way of putting it. We need to make IRL, local friends, as many as possible, focused on growing food as well as all the other skills that makes life (and community) possible under collapse conditions, because those conditions are coming over the horizon. Setting up a system that enables people to work together on common goals they all agreed to support. It’s a lot of work. So yeah. Punching through is an apt analogy.

Like politics, it’s all local. Start with notices at the local library. Local. Physical. Online has had its chance and failed miserably.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture