SamAsIAm
5d

The system has effectively created and maintained a sufficient % of brainwashed ignoramouses to support every imperialistic foreign abuse regardless of endless evidence of deceptions. And now that will have the population turn on each other domestically. You don't need a majority, all it takes is enough sheep to obstruct reason and as we can see now, ultimately turn on others and volunteer to be the concentration camp guards.

"This is not a civil war. This is a federal invasion by a mafia state.The mafia state wants to strip the US and sell it for parts."

-Sarah Kendzior

https://open.substack.com/pub/sarahkendzior/p/a-shining-mausoleum-on-a-hill?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=be3ln

blackdog1955
5d

What those other civilizations did not have is a populace that's willing to act out. I think we just need a leader. No Democrat fits the bill. In all dysfunctional relationships, there's always an enabler and that's who we have in Congress ... Democrat enablers. A pox on their houses.

