User's avatar
Gracefully Ragtag's avatar
Gracefully Ragtag
19h

Eloquent.

Nature is more complex than we will ever be able to know in our brief life span.

During a time of inconsolable grief, nature responded with empathy and let me know I was not alone. Hummingbirds made several nests near my windows and it was also a year of intense magic with unimaginable blooms, butterflies, and presence of wild looking after me.

It was unprecedented. Never since. But I healed.

Keep writing.

Your chosen path clearly is not to be a 'one-size-fits-all'.

Because it never does.

Be true to you.

Millie's avatar
Millie
20h

Hi Justin,

Thanks for the article. You approach the issue, and perhaps you might write on it in future, but to write about corn, and also acknowledge, “I don’t believe any life form wants to be confined and controlled,” without discussing animal agriculture is a glaring omission.

When industrial animal agriculture is the most extensive and violent act we have committed as humans; when equal, if not more corn is used for animal feed, and then when you consider land use for grazing (while not the topic of this article) it is a critical issue that feels avoided.

When we talk about collapse, animal agriculture is a key driver. I hope to see it discussed in future.

