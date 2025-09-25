The World Is on the Collapse Train

50 years ago, MIT scientists released The Limits to Growth, a computer model that warned civilization was on an unsustainable path. In 2022, sustainability researcher Gaya Herrington revisited that work and found that real-world data matches the collapse scenarios almost exactly.

In this episode of Collapse Curriculum, I’m joined by my old college math professor and now my co-host. For those deep in the “doomersphere,” he’s kind of a normie. Which makes this a fun and engaging conversation: one collapse-aware perspective, one mainstream perspective, clashing and finding common ground.

We discuss:

The Limits to Growth model (1972) and its “business-as-usual” collapse trajectory

Gaya Herrington’s 2020 re-analysis and why it’s so alarming

Is “green growth” is a myth?

What collapse actually means (not Hollywood apocalypse, but steep decline in complexity and capacity)

Signs of collapse all around us in 2025

Collapse Curriculum is survival education for a collapsing world. If you’ve ever felt the machine is breaking down and wondered how to prepare, you’re in the right place.

Today's discussion includes reference to these posts:

And this is the 9 Planetary Boundaries reference:

