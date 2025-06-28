Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oli G.'s avatar
Oli G.
2h

That's stuff to make a religion (in the noble sense). At step 3, this is getting at the core, as so many of us are nearly an integral part of the system, our jobs, what somehow pays the basic necessities (rent, food, ...). That's where we need the others, the group(s), the collective.

The comparison to alcohol/drug addicts somehow stop working there, because in our case, we can't stop being part of the unsustainable/life-destroying system over night. It is more like smoking 10s of cigarettes per day and reducing few cigarettes less every month or year. Some 10s are the hardest (your job)...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Justin McAffee
Pretty Prepared's avatar
Pretty Prepared
2h

Wow Justin. This is great. And so true. I was married to a recovering alcoholic so am very familiar with the program. And I’ve just spent the past 5 + months living with horrible vertigo and came to the same conclusion. I’m mostly powerless over the outcome. Just appreciate the moment. Find joy in family and friends. Surrender.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture