Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Dowd's avatar
Michelle Dowd
5d

Thank you for reminding us to eat in a way that restores relationship.

To treat food as something alive, not as a product for profit.

To admit that nature is not perfect, but it is wiser, older, and far more complex than any production line.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maia's avatar
Maia
5d

👏

Haven’t seen the videos, but now I feel like I don’t need to. Thank you for summarizing this overarching point so beautifully. At this point, most of us have been eating dead food since we were born.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Justin McAffee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture