There’s a certain genre of video that I’m seeing online lately. Maybe the algorithms have figured me out. It’s the “we ruined X” story. We ruined bread. We ruined honey. We ruined milk, meat, soil, sleep, sun.

I recently watched two. One on bread, one on honey. And while some of the specific claims deserve fact-checking and nuance, taken as a whole, they reveal something important about how we now live with food and with nature. We’ve done it to almost everything.

Bread: from “staff of life” to shelf-stable product

The bread video tells a simple story: for most of history, bread was made from whole grains, stone-milled, and slowly fermented. Three or four ingredients. Flour, water, salt, a living starter. It was dense, sour, filling. It went stale in a day or two because it was alive when it came out of the oven.

Modern bread, by contrast, is optimized: high-yield wheat bred for maximum tonnage, high heat roller-milled into ultra-fine white flour, then pushed through an industrial process that whips it from flour to packaged loaf in a few hours. To survive warehouse time and cross-country shipping, it gets emulsifiers, preservatives, conditioners, added sugars. It stays soft for weeks because almost nothing in it can die.

You see… most of the life has already been removed.

And I know some people will think it’s too simple to say “old bread good, new bread poison.” But the core contrast is basically right:

We used to grind the whole grain, with its oils, fiber, and vitamins. We used to ferment it slowly, letting microbes pre-digest the dough and transform it. We used to accept variation and short shelf life as the cost of real food.

Now we design bread to be fast, uniform, and shippable. We manufacture it. It still looks like bread, but the process has shifted from cooperating with grain and microbes to dominating them, like everything else we do wrong.

Honey: liquid gold turned to industrial syrup

The honey video follows the same arc.

For most of history, honey was what happened when bees foraged wildly across a landscape and humans interfered as little as possible. Bees fed on dozens or hundreds of plant species. Beekeepers let them keep much of their own honey for winter. Honey was harvested gently, cold, often cloudy with pollen and wax, rich with enzymes and volatile compounds. It crystallized because nothing had been done to stop it.

Modern honey, by contrast, is treated like a commodity ingredient. Bees are trucked to monocultures. They’re bred for docility and yield. When we harvest, we may take most of their honey and feed them sugar syrup instead. The honey is centrifuged, heated, ultrafiltered, blended across regions or even countries, and bottled into a stable, clear, sweet liquid that will never crystallize on a supermarket shelf.

Again, some specific claims in the video lean hard into worst-case practices. Not every beekeeper does all of those things. Not every jar of honey is a fraud. But the underlying pattern is real:

Less botanical diversity in the bees’ forage.

More intervention and manipulation of bees themselves.

More processing to standardize and sanitize the final product.

Less tolerance for cloudiness, crystals, pollen, or “imperfections.”

We keep the sweetness and discard the complexity. What remains still meets the legal definition of honey, but much of the original relationship between bees, flowers, microbes, and time has been stripped away.

The deeper pattern: we don’t trust living systems

Both videos are really about the same thing:

We’ve replaced collaboration with control.

This is a continuing theme I write about. The difference between the modern paradigm and most indigenous wisdom is often described as the difference between understanding relationships with all of life around us. We ourselves are ecosystems. There are more non-human cells in our bodies than human ones! If we don’t understand relational responsibility, we are doomed.

Traditional bread and honey were the result of negotiation with living systems:

Wheat that co-evolved with local soils and climates.

Microbes that slowly transformed dough.

Bees that followed their own instincts across a varied landscape.

Time… long, inconvenient, non-negotiable time as a key ingredient.

Our modern approach starts with the assumption that we can out-optimize all of that.

We know better than the soil, so we replace rotation and manure with synthetic fertilizers.

We know better than the grain, so we breed for yield, not flavor or resilience.

We know better than microbes, so we bypass their slow work with instant yeast, pasteurization, and sterile pipelines.

We know better than bees, so we confine, medicate, truck, and feed them sugar so they fit our schedules.

We call it progress! and in some ways we benefit. Fewer famines, cheaper calories, year-round availability. But there’s a cost to this mindset when it becomes absolute.

When we only value speed, uniformity, and shelf life, we quietly devalue:

Complexity

Slowness

Local variation

Invisible forms of nourishment (microbial, mineral, aromatic, relational)

Not “go back,” but “remember how to listen”

Again, one can probably find things to critique in these videos… but I believe their intuition is powerful and largely correct. We broke something when we decided that nature is a problem to be solved rather than a teacher to be apprenticed to.

The point isn’t a call for all of us to cosplay as medieval peasants. It’s to ask better questions now:

What happens when we let dough ferment overnight instead of rushing it?

What happens when we buy honey from a local beekeeper who keeps their interventions minimal?

What happens when we prefer foods that don’t last forever, that still behave like living things?

What happens when we design our systems to work with soil, bees, microbes, and time, instead of treating them as obstacles?

Bread and honey are just two lenses. Once you see the pattern you start seeing it everywhere: in our soils, our cities, our schedules, our own bodies.

If you watch these videos, as always, exercise your critical thinking. Always watch for where the rhetoric outruns the evidence. But don’t miss the invitation underneath:

To eat in a way that restores relationship.

To treat food as something alive, not as a product for profit.

To admit that nature is not perfect, but it is wiser, older, and far more complex than any production line.

We don’t have to reject all modern tools to honor that. We just have to remember that life itself is the original technology, and that some of our best work will be learning how to stop “fixing” it long enough to let it work.