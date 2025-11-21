This book is already more of a challenge than my first book, Ten Myths of Progress. We aren’t just naming problems here… now we are talking about becoming the change we want to see. Below you will find Chapter One of my second upcoming book, Becoming EarthKeepers. A preview is available to all, with the full chapter available to paid subscribers (along with my first book and other exclusive content). Thanks to all for your support.

Before we can rise to protect the Earth, we have to understand what has happened to us. We know modernity is tearing apart ecosystems, but it has also reshaped our bodies, rewired our minds, and frayed the social fabric that once held us steady. We are living in a time when the world is unraveling, and so are many of the people trying to save it. I speak from experience.

A Lone Tree At the Edge of a Forest

This first section of this book begins with a clear diagnosis of what the industrial age has done to the human spirit. But diagnosis isn’t enough. We must also face a deeper truth: the self cannot heal in a vacuum.

To summarize our journey forward… We begin to remember what was broken, reclaim what was stolen, and prepare ourselves mentally, physically, emotionally, and socially for the work of protecting the Earth.

When we strengthen the roots, the branches can bear the weight of what comes next.

Chapter 1: The Slow Burn of Separation

When I think about how far we’ve drifted from one another, I am reminded of a scene from the 1980 film Somewhere in Time. This film was produced around the time I was born, and that feeling isolation in the modern world was already a mainstream thought.

The protagonist steps from the modern world (late 1970s) into 1912 on Mackinac Island (correction: nowhere near Chicago, Il). Suddenly he (Christopher Reeves’ character) is surrounded by people who seem to inhabit time differently. The lobby of the Grand Hotel is alive, people reading newspapers together, talking, flirting, strolling in and out of the summer air. Out on the lawn, couples in immaculate clothes walk slowly beneath the trees, savoring the afternoon as if it were something sacred. There’s no rush. No glow of screens. No sense that anyone would rather be anywhere else.

Then the film jumps back to the character’s own time and the contrast is startling. The same spaces feel thinner, quieter, emptied out. The few people who are around drift through the lobby without lingering. The outdoors is less a place to gather and more something to pass through on the way to something else.

Even decades before smartphones, you can feel the early strands of a different world pulling people inward, toward privacy, toward isolation. I can relate. I grew up in the 1980s and 90s, and even in that short stretch of my life I watched the slow burn happen.

When I was young, kids played in yards and cul-de-sacs until dusk. We played soccer, football, baseball and hockey in the street or the yard. Neighbors lingered on porches. Weekends meant people showing up at one another’s houses unannounced. As the years passed, every room of the house filled with televisions, then with game consoles, then with the quiet blue light of computers and phones. Outdoor spaces emptied. Shared life thinned.

Nothing dramatic happened. No announcement was made. It was just a steady shift year by year, device by device, as our attention migrated from the world around us to the screens in our hands or to silence in the confines of our walls.

When I walk through public spaces today, I can feel the continuity of that drift. People sit in cafés staring downward. Playgrounds are quieter. Parks feel less like community gathering places and more like open-air waiting rooms. I’ve felt it in myself too. A reflex to retreat, to distract, to numb, to self-isolate.

This didn’t happen in a single moment. It happened the way trees die when a disease takes the roots first: quietly, slowly, out of sight.

By the time we notice the emptiness, the damage is already far along.

The Modern Condition

If we step back from our own memories of those shifting lobbies, emptying playgrounds, quieter porches for a moment, we can see that our personal experience is part of a much larger pattern. What feels like a private ache is actually a cultural condition.