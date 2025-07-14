What if the most important question we could ask isn’t “What can I get from the Earth?” but “What does the Earth ask of me?”

This isn’t a question born of sentimentality. It is a call to remember something older than civilization itself. It is a question that shatters the assumptions of industrial capitalism, where the Earth is rendered mute, broken into parts for profit, and named “resources.” To ask what the Earth asks of us is to recognize her as animate, as kin… not property. It is to acknowledge that we are not apart from the world, but participants in a vast, living web.

I was inspired to write this post after reading an interview with Robin Wall Kimmerer on the page of a fellow Substack writer

.

Robin Wall Kimmerer, botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, posed this question not as metaphor, but as moral imperative. What does the Earth ask of us? And how does She ask?

In this time of climate unraveling, sixth mass extinction, and cultural amnesia, it is a question that waits for each of us in the wind through the trees, in the silence of vanishing frogs, in the moss that carpets wounded ground. It is a question that confronts the dominant story of endless extraction. And it invites us to listen again… not just with our ears, but with our bodies, our memories, our responsibilities.

We have taken too much, for too long, without ever asking what we owe in return. Perhaps it’s time we remembered how to live as if our place in the world mattered. As if the Earth were not a warehouse, but a beloved elder.

From Resource to Relative

In the language of empire, the Earth is reduced to “natural resources.” Nothing but a stockpile of raw materials awaiting extraction. Forests are timber. Rivers are water rights. Mountains are mineral deposits. And so long as the world is seen this way, there will be pipelines through sacred ground, clearcuts where ancient groves once stood, and open wounds in the land where profits were pulled from the body of the Earth.

This is the dominant paradigm of industrial civilization. The Earth is an object, inert and insensate, valuable only when transformed into commodity.

But to many Indigenous cultures and increasingly, to those willing to listen with their hearts rather than their stock portfolios, the Earth is not a warehouse. She is alive. She breathes, grieves, and gives. She is not a thing, but a relative. Not property, but personhood.

Robin Wall Kimmerer speaks to this radical shift in perception when she says:

“We are not just consumers... we are called to be co-creators of abundance.”

To co-create implies relationship. Mutuality. Presence. It means the trees are not timber waiting to be milled, but elder beings who remember what it is to live in balance. It means that mosses, underfoot and overlooked, are ancient teachers of endurance and modesty. It means the salmon are not units of protein, but kin who carry nutrients into the heart of the forest and ask only that their path home be clear.

Kimmerer calls this worldview animacy… a recognition that the land is sentient, that every species has its own gifts and responsibilities. Perhaps this is indicative of romanticism or of quaint sentiment to the modern rationalist. But in truth it is a way of knowing grounded in generations of observation, reciprocity, and reverence. It is essential wisdom required to avoid the worst of outcomes for our posterity and much of the Earth herself.

It is entirely incompatible with the logic of capitalism, which treats all life as potential profit and all beings as competitors in a bloodlust market.

To begin living differently, we must first see differently. This shift from resource to relative must be more than just a semantic tweak… it must be a spiritual, political, and ecological revolution. It asks us to step back into the ancient circle of belonging. It asks us to remember that the world is not full of things. IT IS FULL OF BEINGS.

The Three Sacred Requests

If the Earth is a living being, if she is our relative and not our resource, then she does not demand payment but asks for relationship. We are not to submit to obedience, but participate with care.

Robin Wall Kimmerer identifies three fundamental responses that honor this relationship: attention, gratitude, and reciprocity. These are ancient practices, and how we remember what it means to live as part of a living world.

I. Attention

To pay attention is to offer reverence. It is to say, “I see you. I know you are here. You matter.”

Attention is the first act of love. And it is the foundation of reciprocity.

We live in a culture that trains us to name brands, not birds; to recognize logos, not lichens. But attention can begin with the simplest acts. Learning the name of the moss that grows near your doorstep. Noticing the day the frogs stop singing in spring. Listening, really listening, to the wind moving through pine.

When we stop paying attention, the world begins to vanish. As Kimmerer warns:

“What we don’t know disappears without us even realizing it.”

Every unnoticed silence is a prelude to extinction.

II. Gratitude

Gratitude, in this context, is not politeness. It is a political stance, a rejection of entitlement.

To be grateful is to recognize that we did not earn the rain, the oxygen, the food in our mouths. These are gifts, not wages. And when we live with that recognition, we begin to feel that we have enough. That we are not in lack. Gratitude becomes an antidote to the hunger of consumer culture.

In the interview with Kimmerer, the story of a young girl receiving a ceremonial dress made by her grandmother is told. Overwhelmed, girl asks, “How can I thank you for this?” Her grandmother replies:

“Don’t thank me with words. Thank me by living a good life.”

Gratitude, then, is not about what we say. It is about how we live. It is about walking in the world as if it is sacred, and we are its caretakers, not its kings.

III. Reciprocity

To live in gratitude is to be moved to give back. And this is the heart of Kimmerer’s teaching: reciprocity.

In Indigenous tradition, this principle is formalized in what she calls the Honorable Harvest:

Ask permission.

Take only what you need.

Never take the first or the last.

Give thanks.

Use all that you take.

Share.

Return the gift.

I see this Honorable Harvest not simply as a guide to ethical harvesting… but as a worldview. One that sees giving as inseparable from taking. One that recognizes that sustainability is not a technical problem, but a relational one.

We can practice reciprocity in countless ways. Tending a garden without poisons. Foraging with humility and care. Rewilding degraded land. Protecting rivers as if they were our children… because certainly they are.

When we give back, we don’t just restore ecosystems. We restore relationship. We re-enter the sacred contract of life.

The Earth does not ask us to save her. She asks us to remember her, to honor her, and to become again what we once were: a species among kin.

Living the Answer

To ask “What does the Earth ask of us?” is to extend beyond the mere philosophical question, and into the reality of how we live, every day, in the world. If we dare to ask it, we must also dare to live the answer.

It is a way of being that insists our lives leave nourishment, not scars. That our presence is a gift to the land, not a burden. For some, this may come as a shock. This is possible for humans.

Here are ways we begin to live that answer:

I. Learn the Names and Attributes of Your Plant Relatives

Language is relationship. When we name the beings around us… not just “tree,” but oak, maple, salal, sweetgrass, we begin to see them as individuals, as kin, not background. Each name learned is a thread re-woven into the web of belonging.

Knowing their names means you’ll notice when they disappear. It means you’ll notice when they thrive. And it means you will care.

II. Offer Ceremony

Ceremony is a way of giving thanks. It is how we acknowledge the life around us as sacred. This doesn’t have to mean formal ritual, though it can. Ceremony can be a whispered thank-you to the berry bush; a drop of water offered to the roots; or a moment of stillness beneath a tree.

To offer ceremony is to make visible your respect. To say: I do not take this life for granted.

III. Refuse Extractive Consumption

Reciprocity also means refusal. It means saying no to systems that destroy the Earth. Every dollar spent is a vote. What are we voting for? Where we can… we reject foods grown with poisons. We refuse fast fashion that exploits people and pollutes rivers. We say no to fossil fuel expansion, to plastic wrapped in plastic, to tech that ravages the earth for rare metals.

Note: Robin Wall Kimmerer, like many of us engaged in resistance, operates from within a paradox: how do we speak against the system while using its tools? The answer isn’t simple, but it is honest: we are all entangled. There is no pristine space outside empire from which to speak. The electricity that powers our dissent comes from the same grid that powers extraction. The paper in her books, the microphone in her podcast, the vehicles that take her to communities… all bear the fingerprints of fossil fuels, mining, and colonial supply chains. But here’s the crucial distinction: intention and direction. Kimmerer doesn’t deny the contradiction and nor do I. She navigates it consciously. She uses the tools of empire not to enrich herself, not to sell the Earth, but to awaken others. Her books don’t promote consumption. They challenge its very logic. Her voice in digital space is not one of complicity, but strategic engagement. Like wielding a colonizer’s language to speak truth, or using a road to reach a blockade. She is not saying “never use plastic,” or “reject all technology.” She is saying: be in right relationship. Use tools with discernment. Don’t glorify the system. Don’t normalize it. Use its infrastructure as a wedge to fracture it, to reveal it, to disarm it. As she teaches: “Reciprocity is not about purity. It’s about responsibility.” To hold a mic while defending the voiceless is not hypocrisy. It is strategy born of necessity in a world where the sacred has been paved over. The real hypocrisy lies in silence.

IV. Become a Steward, Not an Owner

Ownership is a colonial illusion. You cannot own what you did not create. The land owns itself. The river is its own sovereign. The forest breathes without your permission.

What we can be is stewards… caretakers of place. We can tend gardens without chemicals. Protect habitat from development. Defend wild places from destruction. Restore what has been damaged.

Stewardship is not charity. It is debt repayment. It is how we honor the land’s continued generosity with our own.

Dismantle the System That Destroys the Earth

Let me add something that wasn’t explicitly stated by Kimmerer. We cannot speak of reciprocity while remaining loyal to the very system that devours the Earth. Capitalism, colonialism, and industrialism are not neutral forces, they are death-making engines. They do not ask “What does the Earth need?” but “How much can we take before it collapses?”

Real reciprocity demands more than small acts of care. It demands resistance. It demands refusal of complicity and the courage to undermine the system at its roots.

To live in reciprocity is to become a protector, not a bystander.

The Earth gave us breath.

Now she is choking on the smoke of our economies.

What does she ask of us?

She asks us to fight for her, as we would for our own mother.

We must recognize that gratitude without protection is hollow. That prayer without action is performance. That love, real love, requires defiance… against pipelines, against deforestation, against the commodification of life itself.

Reciprocity is not just about harmony. Sometimes it’s about interruption. Sometimes it’s about pulling the plug on the culture of extraction before it takes everything.

The Earth has given us everything. Our breath, our blood, our bodies. What she asks in return is not passive worship. She asks us to remember who we are, and to defend the sacred.